Bad news for the Lakers. The stellar forward Lebron James entered the health and safety protocols of the NBA after testing positive Covid-19, so it would be out of activity for a period of no less than 10 days.

In the first instance, he was ruled out for the commitment that the 17-time league champion team will have tonight against the Sacramento Kings, but could lose the next four or five more games.

According to league regulations, any player who tests positive for Covid-19 must be out at least 10 days before returning, with two negative PCR tests on a mandatory basis within 24 hours to return to team activities in question.

For the time being, the Lakers reported that LeBron will remain in health and safety protocols.

Under this scenario, the Los Angeles star would miss the matches against Kings, Clippers, Celtics, and Griizlies. He could reappear on December 10 when they visit the Oklahoma Thunder.

Exactly that day he would be in condition to go out of the protocol, in case he does not do it, he could return to the courts two nights later when they host the Orlando Magic.

LeBron James has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Sacramento, Lakers say. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2021

With 36 years on his legs, LeBron is finding it harder and harder to stay healthy. This season he has only played 11 of his team’s 22 games, where he averages 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Now the Lakers (11-11) will have to use Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to improve their seventh place in the Western Conference.

Draymond Green regrets fighting with Lebron James

The player of the Golden state warriors, Draymond green I know regrets of having fought with the star of the NBA, Lebron James.

Draymond Green has been in a fair amount of altercations on the court throughout his career. This is exactly why the Golden State Warriors star had a few things to say about the fight that took place between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.

Green drew on his own personal experience when he gave Stewart a little advice. The Warriors star dates back to the 2016 NBA Finals against LeBron and his Cavs. According to Green, he still regrets pinching the bear to this day:

“Isaiah, take it from me. I got involved with LeBron James about five years ago, ”Green said on the most recent episode of The Draymond Green Show. “And it didn’t go so well for me. It’s not that “Bron kicked my ass. But he kicked my ass not physically, however he did kick my ass because he came back from a 3-1 deficit to win a world championship and that shit still hurts today. “