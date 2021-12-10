12/10/2021

20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists they have not been enough for Lebron James to give the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The ‘King’ thus reached the triple-double number 100 of his NBA career, being the fifth player to do so.

Russell westbrook with 189, Oscar robertson with 181, Magic johnson with 138 and Jason kidd At 107, they are the only players to hit triple-doubles in their career to date.

Despite his record, Lebron was unhappy with his team’s performance. “When you keep a team at 108 points and 27 of them were due to turnovers, the defense was really good. Offensively we weren’t good at all“.

The Lakers don’t quite work

The confidence for the solvent victory against Celtics barely lasted 48 hours to Los Angeles Lakers, which this Thursday were swept from the track 108-95 at the home of the Memphis Grizzlies. Quarters of the Western Conference of the NBA, the Grizzlies did not need their star, the injured Ja morant, nor from his starting forward Dillon brooks, to beat some desnortados Lakers.

The Lakers, sixth in the West, still cannot find the chemistry of a squad that was almost entirely renovated for this season and that has a strange combination of very veteran and very young players.