10/27/2021 at 4:58 AM CEST

. / San Antonio

The star forward of Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James was not included this Tuesday in the official line-up of the team that will face the San antonio spurs for discomfort in the right ankle. Lakers coach Frank Vogel responded, when asked about James’ injury, that the team is taking “a marathon approach” with him. Forward Malik Monk, one of the new acquisitions the Lakers made during the summer break, will start in James’ place, and veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will also return to the rotation.

James suffered the injury in Sunday’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies when guard Desmond Bane landed on the Lakers star’s right leg after hitting a layup, causing the Los Angeles franchise player to fall to the ground. The team’s medical staff evaluated James and made the decision to not allow him to play. James did not test the ankle on the court Tuesday.

James missed 26 games last season with a sprained right ankle, but Vogel said the Lakers star didn’t see that injury exacerbated. “Same ankle. Different place. Different injury,” Vogel said.

The Lakers will play another straight game Wednesday when they travel to Oklahoma City, and Vogel did not rule out James’ return against the Thunder. “Questionable. I’m going to see how it feels,” Vogel said. “He is in the day to day, and tomorrow he will be evaluated again, he will see what the pain is like and will make a decision at that moment.”

James, 36, is averaging 26 points; 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists at the start of the Lakers’ 1-2 season.