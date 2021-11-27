The Los Angeles Lakers player, LeBron James reacts to the last comments from Isaiah Stewart about controversy Fight on the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at the Staples Center, which, of course, means a rematch between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart, who were suspended for their fight a week earlier.

James received a one-game suspension, his first since St. Vincent St. Mary’s, for his flagrant foul of 2. The NBA determined he was “recklessly punching Stewart in the face and starting an altercation on the court.”

LeBron appeared to inadvertently elbow the 20-year-old Pistons big man on a free throw frame, causing his eye to bleed. Stewart reacted with massive aggression.

this really looks painful https://t.co/Jrz2m7P1cd – michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 22, 2021

one of the wildest NBA videos I’ve ever seen https://t.co/A8IIBH3gri – michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 22, 2021

From the moment it happened, James has maintained that he had no ill intent and was simply trying to defend himself off Stewart’s arm.

James instantly apologized and searched for Stewart, to no avail. On Wednesday, in his first public remarks since the incident, James gave a curt “no” when asked if he had been in communication with Stewart.

“What happened is: it was a frame at the free throw line, his elbow made me lose my balance a little bit,” LeBron explained after the Lakers’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. “I tried to swim and move down on his arm, the left side of my hand brushing his face. I knew right away… I went to apologize to him, and you guys saw what happened after that. Definitely accidental… definitely not that type of player. I hated to see that, which escalated after that. “

LeBron said his expulsion was justified, but not the suspension. The NBA later warned LeBron for calling the suspension “nonsense” in remarks to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“I thought it warranted an ejection because of what happened after that .. A suspension, I didn’t think, was warranted.” LeBron James on his altercation with Isaiah Stewart during Lakers-Pistons game. (via @kylegoon) pic.twitter.com/wK6dVfnyND – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2021

“Everybody in the league knows that LeBron is not a dirty guy,” Anthony Davis said. “As soon as she did, she looked at him like, ‘Oh my bad. I didn’t try to do it. “

Stewart didn’t seem to accept James’s apology:

“I watched the film. Me personally, I didn’t feel like it was an accident, but it’s my last time addressing it. My main focus right now is on my team. “ Isaiah Stewart on altercation with LeBron James. (via @melissarohlin) pic.twitter.com/X3eEXYZebZ – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 26, 2021

Following the Lakers’ 3-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday, James was asked about facing Stewart so soon. The four-time MVP said he will focus on getting the Lakers (10-11) a W.

“I don’t go into a game and make it individual,” LeBron said. “I saw your comments today and felt it was intentional… I’m going to put it on the record again and say it was. The actual cut was on purpose to get my arm off me, but my hand hitting his face was not on purpose… it was not intentional at all, I have never been that player, not at all. I don’t go into that game with any expectations other than trying to come out victorious. “