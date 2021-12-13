In this article we will be seeing 3 secrets personal from Lebron James on the NBA, of the game before Orlando magic.

3- Experience

The dream and family directly affected Orlando’s hopes of escaping Los Angeles with a W. Of course, LeBron has been at this for a long, long time.

“How do I keep playing? I’ve been doing it for 19 years, ”LeBron said. “Just do what I’ve been doing. I feel like I’m getting better every day. “

Talen Horton-Tucker, 21, who tied LeBron with a +14 record and provided six steals and 19 points, explained how the veteran’s effort rubs off on his teammates.

“It gives me energy, because you see him doing it at 36,” said THT. “It gives me no excuse to do the same thing again.”

2- Inspiration by Bronny

On Saturday, LeBron traveled to see Bronny and Sierra Canyon defeat California rival Chatsworth. Despite logging the extra miles, the Old Man said watching his son play ball was catching fire.

“Dream and inspiration from my son and his team,” James said when asked what energized his game. “Having the opportunity to fly to Phoenix last night to watch my son play ball inspires me. It feels great to wake up today after seeing him and his team last night. … I got some energy from that. “

1) sleep

In LeBron’s commercial for the Calm app, James utters the slogan: “Greatness is on the other side of the dream.”

Conveniently, for his portfolio and the Lakers, there is no better publicity for Calm than the basketball LeBron has been playing recently. After defeating Orlando, LeBron credited the ZZZs as the genesis of his two-way rebound.

“Get optimal rest, get into REM sleep,” he said in his exit interview.

“I slept quite well in OKC the night we arrived and the day of the game,” he added in his post-game comments. “I slept a little more today and was able to come in with some energy and put it on the floor.”

When asked specifically what a good night’s sleep looks like for LeBron James, the four-time MVP gave an enviable answer.

“Last night I slept from 12 to 8. I got up, had breakfast and went back to sleep from 8:30 to 12:30. Pretty good, right?

(Although, as three-time champion and Hall of Famer James Worthy let us know, there are other paths to greatness in hardwood.)