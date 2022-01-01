LeBron James just wants some quiet. Like most of the bubbling Lakers crowd. For this reason, seeing that they do not get it together, he has seen that it is time to hit that blow on the table that scares his teammates flying and scares the opponents. At least, in theory; the practice has started it in the local pavilion against the Trail Blazers, a totally dysfunctional team that has served as a test for the king of Akron to see if the new path should start now. The clock is counting hours and days, games that go to limbo, and the path to reach the qualifying rounds for the title is not going to be a bed of roses for the Angelenos, so at some point the generational player had to leave who dominates the NBA with an iron fist.

For Portland, the day it was announced that Chauncey Billups will have his brother as an assistant coach version of support to see if between the two of them they set the course for the team, it was a lost night. Not only the game itself for the result (139-106), but for being another evening in which they demonstrate that they do not demonstrate anything.

LeBron James has started the season, like the last ones, at a slower pace than when he was the engine of the NBA, a few years ago. His team has not provided the necessary remedy for this strategy to be valid, giving a terrible image of which only with victories by inertia have saved the team from something worse, and should take a step forward at any time. Davis is still unable to play and the team is recovering troops, like Frank Vogel himself on the last day of the year, with a dropper for what was a worrying streak: entering this game, six defeats in the last seven games. Moment to see a megastar unleashed against a rival that does not stop getting lost.

43 points and 14 rebounds, with 5/10 in triples and only 13 misses in the 45 total shots, in less than half an hour of play they gave the measure. He was the most powerful Bron although he turned 37 years ago two days ago, we will see how far he is capable of expressing himself.

LeBron opened the can with a triple and a 2 + 1 to give warning of what would come next. Another triple of his with half the first quarter already elapsed left the score at 25-10. The difference was made there, mainly; If Portland lacks offensive talent by not having McCollum and Nurkic, it is worse that they do not close in defense to avoid disastrous sets like that. Those fifteen points were maintained for a good part of the first half and thus it was reached the rest. Monk (18) again performed well as a generator in attack, Anthony (16) knew his exes well and also contributed and Westbrook finished the night with a triple-double (15 + 13 + 12). A spectacular assist from James to Johnson put the Lakers twenty ahead during the third period, it continued to rise, and the king was liking himself not only with the typical actions of force in attack but also being in the first line of defense. He wanted to show himself the ‘6’ in purple. They fell more triples, one of their shots back in the low post … Clear dominance and zero Lillard, who saw the opposite side: seven of his eight triples were left out of the basket. The Blazers’ malpractice when it came to closing spaces meant that it was 139 points against them that ended them in the Crypto Arena.