On November 29, he passed away, at the age of 87, Lee Elder, the first golfer to break the racial barrier and clear a path that years later he would walk Tiger Woods. He was the first African-American player to play the Ryder cup and the first who played the Masters, something that today does not mean much but that in 1975 was heresy.

Augusta is in Georgia, embedded in the deep south of USA, where for decades blacks were slaves and where racism continues to rampant under a brittle cloak of apparent tolerance. For weeks Elder received hundreds of death threats if he tarnished the links of the Augusta National and for several days he valued giving up, fearing for his life. Finally he took the step forward, culminating a career that was the result of the hazards of a movie life.

Born in Dallas in 1934 in a very poor family of ten siblings. When he was 9 years old his father passed away in the World War II; three months later his mother died of illness. He spent three years in various orphanages until he settled with his aunt in The Angels. He found work as a caddy at a club and dropped out of school because he made extra money cleaning changing rooms and selling golf equipment.

He learned by watching others do it and practicing behind the scenes when the club was closed to the public; He was so good at it that he filled his pockets playing for money: he pretended to be a lousy golfer and, when a sucker agreed to bet on heads up, he would rob him. He did not play 18 full holes until he was 16 years old and fortune, a constant in his career, gave him a hand after a very tough childhood.

One day he played a game against the world heavyweight champion Joe Louis, who visited the club where Elder worked, and the fighter’s golf instructor, Ted rhodesHe was so impressed by her talent that he tutored her for the next three years; thanks to him he polished his technique and began to play tournaments. In 1959 the army called him up and was sent to Fort Lewis (Washington), where again luck crossed his path: the colonel in command, John gleasterHe was an avid golfer and put Lee in his service so that he could play with him often.

In 1961 he graduated and became part of the UGA (United Golf Association), a circuit only for blacks because at that time the PGAAccording to its own statutes, it was exclusively reserved for “members of the Caucasian race”. At UGA the prizes were abysmal – they didn’t exceed $ 500 – but Lee Elder quickly made a name for himself, winning 18 of 22 tournaments in a memorable streak.

The following year the PGA lifted the racial barrier, but it was a mere technicality: to get a qualifying school license you needed a fortune that neither Elder, nor any player of his race, had. However, it persisted and after six years of efforts and savings, it gathered the necessary amount. In 1967 he finished ninth out of 122 applicants and won the circuit card. In his first year, he brought in $ 38,000 in prizes and drew powerful attention after forcing Jack nicklaus to a five-hole playoff for the title in the American Golf Classic.

He had to endure many humiliations. In some tournaments he was not allowed into the clubhouse and had to change clothes in the parking lot. On one occasion, in Tennessee, a spectator entered the green, caught his ball, which was close to the hole, and threw it far to try to avoid making the cut.

Always firm and polite, little by little he earned the respect of his rivals. In 1971 Gary Player invited him to play a tournament in South Africa; Thanks to his powerful influence, the country’s government made an exception for Lee in its apartheid policy, allowing him to participate without being segregated.

His first PGA title, in the tournament Pensacola In 1974, he qualified for the Augusta Masters the following year. He was 41 years old, the same age as the most famous golf tournament in the world, and he would be the first African-American to step onto the Augusta National turf. His mailbox immediately began to fill with letters with death threats, and his phone was constantly ringing with anonymous intimidation.

He hesitated a lot and was about to quit. “I finally came for two reasons: because it had taken me a lifetime to qualify and because it was my childhood dream, but I was shaking so much that I didn’t know if I would be able to hit the ball,” he explained later.

He took precautions: during his stay in Augusta he rented two houses and slept interchangeably in one or the other to avoid being a predictable target. He never ate alone and always tried to do it together with other players. He missed the cut but returned to Augusta five more times, ranking 17th for best crop.

In 1979 he became the first black to compete in the Ryder Cup and in 1984, at the age of 50, he went on to the senior circuit. His legacy is immense but his fight never quite ended. Until well into the 90’s there were still clubs that prohibited having African-American members.