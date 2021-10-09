Being part of a franchise is the dream of any actor. After all, joining a series can mean having a job for several years, as well as being part of something that really means a lot to fans. In that sense, The Lord of the rings It is one of the most important titles in recent years. Peter Jackson accomplished the impossible by successfully adapting JRR Tolkien’s texts. Of course, this kind of fame will always be a double-edged sword, and the prequels that began with The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64% are a clear example of that.

Making a one-book trilogy always felt like a money-driven decision alone. Although this trilogy triumphed at the box office, the audience was no longer so emotionally involved with the story, where they also had to invent various things to fill the agreed time for each tape. No one can deny that LOTR will always be on top of The Hobbit, but the prequels allowed to bring new actors to this fantasy world, along with some from the original saga.

Lee Pace, who plays Thranduil in the movies, is not as popular as other actors, but he is easily recognized by those who love science fiction and fantasy and he is one of those most proud of being part of Tolkien’s universe. . The interpreter has participated in projects such as Pushing Daisies, Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, Captain Marvel – 60% and even Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 – 49%, and her most recent work on the Foundation series – 67%, based on the texts by Isaac Asimov, put her love for him into perspective. gender and the opportunity it meant to join The Hobbit.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lee Pace explained that his childhood was filled with science fiction and fantasy stories, which undoubtedly marked his path as an actor. The actor revealed that he perfectly remembers reading X-Men and Silver Surfer comics, and that his father was the one who introduced him to Tolkien’s work. In addition, Pace feels very comfortable among audiences who fall in love with these genres:

I like to put my mind in that place, be it a movie or a book or comics. I enjoy the people that fantasy attracts, and the way they think. I have a great time in this world

During the talk, the actor went through his different projects and explained that The Hobbit It was a totally different experience from Twilight, since Tolkien’s world had known him since he was a child and had always wanted to be part of it:

Packing my bags and traveling to New Zealand, I went crazy! [Interpretar a un personaje] so funny, dark, and crazy it was a dream.

In addition to the script and his own knowledge of the texts of the famous author, what helped the actor a lot to get into character was the makeup and costumes:

Costume always has this great effect on how you approach a role. The golden robes and the silver wig, you look in the mirror and feel how the character makes sense.

For the actor to be perfect for the role, the experts took just over a month to try and choose the makeup and clothes he would wear in the trilogy. Since this was in order, it was easier to get into character each new day of filming.

The public’s, and actors’, taste for LOTR will not end so easily and the next Amazon series could revive all its fame. The trilogy of The Hobbit made good profits at the international box office, but never managed to generate the same interest among Tolkien fans. However, the series that will be released next year is one of the most ambitious projects that have been developed in recent years, and seeks to live up to the work of Peter jackson, while introducing new stories and characters directly related to other lesser-known Tolkien texts. Fans do not rule out new movies if the series is successful, because after all Middle-earth has all the elements to persist for many more years.