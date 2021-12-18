12/18/2021 at 21:16 CET

The Arsenal led by the Spanish Mikel Arteta prolonged his good line, settled in the Premier’s Champions League zone after beating Argentine Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds (1-4) at Ellan Road, in free fall and increasingly close to relegation. In one of the few matches of the eighteenth day of England that was saved from the influence of COVID-19 and that could be played, Arsenal extended their streak. He added the victory against Leeds to those achieved against Southampton and West Ham.

ARS

Leeds

Meslier; Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Dallas; Klich (Greenwood, 79 ‘), Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison (Summerville, 31 ‘) (McCarron, 81’); Gelhartd.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu (Cedric, 64 ‘), White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka (Smith Rowe, 78 ‘), Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli; Odegaard (Tavares, 85 ‘); Lacazette.

Goals

0-1 M, 16 Martinelli. 0-2 M. 28 Martinelli. 0-3 M. 42 Saka. 1-3 M. 75 Raphinha. 1-4 M. 84 Smith Rowe.

Referee

Andre Marriner. TA: Gelhardt (53 ‘), Dallas (56’), Koch (88 ‘) / Xhaka (86’).

Incidents

Day 18. Elland Road. 37,000 viewers.

In Ellan Road he profited from the mistakes of his rival, a team in depression with a dynamic opposite to that of Arteta who opened the account at a quarter of an hour, when Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli took advantage of a loose ball in the bid between Frenchman Alexander Lacazette and defender Adam Forshaw to beat Illian Meslier.

In the 28th came the second visitor goal, gestated by a steal of the ball in his own field by the Swiss Granit Xhaka who made a long pass, in depth, to Martinelli, who was left alone before the local goal and did not fail.

It was on the brink of halftime when he sentenced the game in a new tangle in the area that Lacazette took advantage of to send the ball to Bukayo Saka, who shot, deflected a defender, and scored. Bielsa’s team could make up the defeat in the second half when a foul within the penalty area Ben White was sanctioned with a penalty that Raphinha transformed, although six minutes from the end, Emile Smith Rowe rounded off the away win.

The triumph it seats Arsenal in fourth place with one game and four points more than West Ham. Leeds, who suffered their third loss in a row and their fourth game without a win, are sixteenth, five behind Burnley’s relegation with three games to play.