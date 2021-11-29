

Castro is the wife of former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya.

Photo: Orlando Sierra / . / .

TEGUCIGALPA – The presidential candidate Xiomara Castro, from the opposition Partido Libertad y Refundación (Libre), leads the first counts of the general elections held this Sunday in Honduras, followed by the official Nasry Asfura, according to preliminary results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

More than three hours after the closing of the voting centers and 16.01 percent of the minutes have been scrutinized, Castro, wife of the deposed former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya, achieved 53.44%, while Asfura, of the ruling National Party, obtained 34.01%, the CNE advisers indicated on the national chain.

Castro, who heads a de facto alliance, in the presidential formula, of Libre with the National Opposition Union of Honduras (Unoh), adds 297,714 votes, while Asfura 189,451, after 2,929 minutes were processed, indicated the president counselor of the CNE, Kelvin Aguirre.

In third place is Yani Rosenthal, from the opposition Liberal Party, with 9.23%, which is equivalent to 51,446 votes, he added.

Activists from the National Party declared themselves winners long before the voting ended, and after the first report of the CNE they indicated that the results will continue until the last one is counted, having the certainty that “the new elected president is Nasry Asfura.”

If the trend continues, Castro, a former first lady of Honduras, would become the first woman to govern the Central American country.

More than 3.2 million Hondurans exercised their right to vote, which represents 62% of the more than 5 million qualifiedsaid Aguirre, who congratulated the people for showing that it is possible to “build a future in peace and democracy.”

Aguirre said that the electoral process “was successful” and affirmed that “no candidate can be declared the winner” until the electoral body processes all the minutes.

Hondurans elected Juan Orlando Hernández’s successor in the elections, who will conclude his second term on January 27, 2022.

They also voted for three vice presidents of the Republic, 128 deputies to Parliament, 20 to the Central American and 298 municipal corporations.

