12/31/2021 at 09:10 CET

Rafa bernardo

The labor reform agreed by unions, employers and the Government after nine months of negotiations comes into force this Friday, the day after its publication in the Official State Gazette. That has not prevented that it has already been valued to exhaustion, with very dissenting opinions: for the Government “responds to our two main weaknesses, precariousness and unemployment & rdquor;, while for the opposition it is a “pseudo-reform & rdquor;; for UGT and CCOO “it modifies central aspects of the labor reform of the PP of 2012 & rdquor ;, but for CEOE and Cepyme“ it consolidates the current labor model & rdquor ;, that is to say, the one launched by the Rajoy Government.

Only time will tell how the new norm truly affects employment, the results of companies and the Spanish economy, but the truth is that what was agreed -which provides for a 54-page Royal Decree-Law- modifies many aspects of labor law that govern the working conditions of millions of people. A global figure cannot be given, because many of those affected are affected by more than one concept (A hotel cleaner, for example, can be influenced at the same time by changes in temporality, subcontracting and agreements) but the combination of the modified subjects with the numbers of workers potentially reached suggest that their effects will have an undeniable quantitative importance.

Temporality: 4.5 million

It is the main piece of the reform, and at the same time the one that will take the longest to be noticed, because the Royal Decree-Law provides a period of three months until the new contractual regulations come into force for give time to companies to adapt to the new regulation. The text provides for the disappearance of the contract for work or service, rethinks the temporality formulas to leave them in three possibilities (substitution, production circumstances and occasional), demands a firmer causality of the eventual hiring, limits the duration of these contracts and toughens the penalties for irregularities.

The objective of all these measures is to reduce the temporary employment rate, which currently stands at 26%, double that registered by neighboring countries and an “anomaly & rdquor; which makes “seen from the European Union […] the Spanish labor market constitutes a distant planet & rdquor ;, in the somewhat poetic terms of the explanatory memorandum of the new norm. Therefore, the litmus test for reform will be significantly reduce the figure of 4,401,300 temporary workers who are now in Spain, according to the latest data from the Labor Force Survey, and which are now increasing the number of permanent workers. In fact, the norm establishes that in January 2025 an evaluation of the data will have to be carried out, and if there has been no progress in reducing the temporary employment rate, additional measures will be proposed to achieve it.

The reform also includes a redesign of training contracts, of the contracts assigned to construction work and the promotion of fixed-discontinuous contracts as substitutes for temporary hiring, regulations that will affect hundreds of thousands more workers.

Agreements: 1 million

The norm changes the rules of agreements in two decisive aspects. In the first place, it establishes the priority of the sector agreement over that of the company in terms of salary and working hours, avoiding the widespread practice in multiservice companies of lower working conditions of its employees compared to the industry average. In addition, it provides that expired agreements remain in force until they are replaced by another (while, with the Rajoy rule, they fell per year, giving more negotiating power to the employer): it is the so-called ultractivity.

The new prevalence rules favor employees whose conditions are regulated by the company agreement, because from now on it will only be able to improve their salary conditions compared to those of the sector, not worsen them. So this facet of labor reform has the potential to benefit about a million peopleAccording to the Statistics of Collective Agreements of the Ministry of Labor, in the last year for which there is definitive data -2019- there were 4,384 company agreements in Spain that reached 921,429 workers.

Regarding the duration of expired agreements, most of the workers were already protected by clauses that extended the validity of the agreements until they were replaced by a new one: only 25.1% of the employees were covered by an agreement with a ultractivity of one year or less, according to the analysis of the National Consultative Commission of Collective Agreements. With everything, this percentage represents 4,665,700 employees, that they will be able to continue agreeing on limited durations of their expired agreements if they want, but that they will have the law on their side if they choose to press for the term to be extended.

Subcontracting: 1.5 million

The new norm introduces an important limitation to the subcontracting norms in force until now: it provides that the reference agreement for contractors and subcontractors will be “that of the sector of the activity carried out in the contract or subcontract & rdquor ;. Again, it’s about prevent companies from playing with different legal figures to pay less to its outsourced workers, a widespread practice in activities such as cleaning or security, although outsourcing has a very important reach in many more sectors, from construction to information technology.

It is very difficult to gauge the scope of this business practice, because the usual statistical mechanisms lack sufficient detail to unravel the skein of legal formulas and diverse work situations that fall under the umbrella of outsourcing, but there are ways to approximate its dimension. The one used by the OECD in its latest World Employment Outlook report, taking as an indicator the number of workers in the sector of administrative and support activities (which includes a large part of the companies that provide services to other companies), points out that in Spain this type of activity would reach 7.3% of occupancy, that is, 1,447,700 workers, with data from 2018.

Erte and RED mechanism: 3.5 million

One of the legacies of the pandemic included in the new legal text is a reformulation of the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (erte), which until the virus broke out were used little but, with the modifications made in the early stages of the Covid crisis, they have managed to protect more than three and a half million workers simultaneously, reducing or suspending their working hours in exchange for a public benefit, and maintaining their employment. Although the current numbers of people affected by erte are already low, 110,110 in mid-December According to Social Security data, the new regulation provides special protection formulas in case a new generalized crisis hits the economy with effects similar to that of the coronavirus: it is the so-called RED mechanism in its cyclical mode. A sectoral NETWORK has also been designed, designed in this case to serve declining sectors and their workers.