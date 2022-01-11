01/11/2022 at 7:51 PM CET

Joel xaubet

The Manchester City from Josep Guardiola leads with an iron fist the Premier League. The ‘cityzens’ have a 10-point advantage over Chelsea and 11 over Liverpool, the main competitors to win the English league. Faced with this situation tEverything indicates that Guardiola’s men will win their eighth leagueThat is why Alan Shearer, the legendary English striker, has been full of praise for the Catalan coach.

The all-time top scorer in the Premier League has ensured sees Manchester City as the only candidate to lift the league title: “They have been unbeatable with Pep, it’s incredible the way he brings out the best in his players and gets good results. “ In addition, in a squad like that of City it is very difficult to keep everyone happy, something that says a lot about Guardiola’s management: “It is very difficult to deal with such a talented squad. All good players want to play every week and knowing how to manage this is key. “

Arsenal and Spurs fight for the coveted fourth place

On the other hand, the battle for the Champions spots is truly exciting, the resurrection of Arsenal Y Spurs has added a lot of emotion to the noble area of ​​the table and Shearer has valued the state of the clubs involved: “City Liverpool and Chelsea will be there. But I have been very impressed by Arteta’s work with Arsenal. However, I believe that the arrival of Conte to the Spurs and the presence of Son and Kane will give them the fourth position. “

Alan Shearer is a Newcastle legend. The ‘magpies’, despite the purchase by the Saudi investment fund, are in the queue of the classification and must make urgent changes to save their category, something that the legendary scorer believes they will achieve: “Probably, Norwich, Watford Y Burnley they cannot be saved. I hope Newcastle will be saved. “