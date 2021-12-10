After a long wait for fans of power Rangers, the trailer for Legend of the White Dragon, a film that has several actors who have been part of the successful franchise of Haim saban: Jason David Frank, the protagonist, is known to have played Tommy, the White Ranger, the Red Zeo Ranger and the Red Turbo Ranger; and we also have Cerina vincent, who gave life to Maya / Yellow Ranger in Power Rangers Lost Galaxy; and Jason faunt, who played Alex Drake on Power Rangers Time Force, among others.

The project was funded by Kickstarter and developed by fans; although it is inspired by power Rangers, does not use the names of these characters, perhaps to avoid legal problems, but the influence of the show in this first trailer is very clear, which shows us Erik Reed (Frank), badly injured on a stage where a battle seems to have taken place , and his suit disappears, and a voice says that he must be brought to justice.

For a movie made by fans, it shows a decent technical quality, at the level of that short film from 2015, Power Rangers, directed by Joseph Kahn and produced by Adi shankar. Fans of the Power Rangers franchise are sure to be happy for the opportunity to see their heroes in action again. Legend of the White Dragon is directed by Aaron Schoenke with a script co-written between the director and Alex Kellerman. This is the official synopsis (via Comic Book):

The White Dragon, Erik Reed, has returned home to Virtue City 3 years later after being defeated in a colossal battle against the ancient overlord, Ashtagor. The crystal he used to become the White Dragon was shattered in two as a result of the epic battle, both pieces being subsequently lost. Being blamed for the destruction and loss of collateral life, his identity was discovered after the battle, making him a fugitive from the law. We now follow Erik on his journey as he joins treasure hunters from the past who help him regain his power as the White Dragon. Once reunited with his powers, he and his team are now ready to fight a new threat, Dragon Prime, who seeks revenge against the White Dragon. Erik must now attempt to defeat Dragon Prime to be one step closer to clearing his name and to be able to protect his family from an ancient evil that still lurks in the dark … Ashtagor.

The 2017 movie Power Rangers – 44% did not get a high critical rating, but it was liked by fans. Unfortunately it was not a box office success, and although rumors suggested that the sale of toys could be enough for the sequel to occur, it was announced a couple of years ago that a reboot would continue, which in turn would be connected with existing series of power Rangers. This film would hit theaters in 2023, under the direction of Jonathan Entwistle, creator of The End of the F *** ing World – 100% and This Shit Me Supera – 60%, from Netflix.

Superheroes are the most popular characters today, with franchises as large as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Comics Cinematic Universe, and Amazon Prime Video and Netflix television productions such as The Boys – 95%, Invincible – 100%, The Umbrella Academy – 93% or The Legacy of Jupiter – 35%. Other studios have tried unsuccessfully to replicate the great cinematic universes, even Universal tried to create one starring monsters with The Mummy – 16%, the failed Dark Universe, but the failure of the film threw all plans to continue it overboard.