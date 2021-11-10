

‘Canelo’ Álvarez celebrates his 11th round TKO victory against Caleb Plant.

Photo: David Becker / .

The president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Mauricio Sulaimán, assured that the Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has received the post of legend, from his compatriot and former champion Julio César Chávez, by conquering the absolute super middleweight champion belt.

“’Canelo’ is the highest that anyone can dream of in world sport. The courier that Julio César Chávez has been giving him as a boxing legend is now a reality, ”Sulaimaán said at a press conference.

The Mexican comes from making history by become the first boxer to win the super middleweight championship of the four world boxing bodies, this after defeating American Caleb Plant in the eleventh round in Las Vegas, Nevada, last Saturday.

Saúl Álvarez, 31, has the luxury of having won belts from the WBC, World Boxing Association (WBA), World Organization (WBO) and International Federation (IBF), something that Sulaimán described as a sample of its indisputable quality.

“‘Canelo’ is forging his legacy and although each era is different, I can say that he is at the top of any list. What remains for us now is to enjoy it. I don’t think there is still someone who dares to doubt its quality and greatness ”, he highlighted.

Álvarez exhibits a mark of 57 wins, 39 by knockout, one loss and two draws. In turn, it stands out that has won all four of his bouts in the last 11 months against the English Callum Smith, the Turkish Avni Yildirim, the British Billy Joe Saunders and the American Caleb Plant, respectively.

Taking into account the large number of fights that the Mexican has had, the leader of the World Boxing Council affirmed that there is no rush in looking for a new opponent.

“It was a spectacular end of the year for ‘Canelo’. With the demonstration he gave to Caleb he is now the king of Las Vegas. He had a heavy year with four fights, so he will take a well-deserved rest and we hope that he will return in May next year ”, he pointed.

Sulaimán confirmed that Saúl Álvarez will attend the fifty-ninth (59) Convention of the World Boxing Council to be held in Mexico City between November 14 and 19.

