The Argentinian Leo Messi (PSG), the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), the Polish Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), awarded in 2020 and the French Karim Benzema are some of the nominees for best Spanish player of 2021 at the Globe Soccer Awards, to be delivered on December 27 in Dubai.

In the list of applicants, apart from this quartet there are also players such as Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Among the nominees for best player There are five Barcelona players, Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham, Jenni Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas, that last year he achieved the League-Queen’s Cup-Champions League treble.

The Costa Rican Keylor Navas (PSG) and Argentine Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) aspire to the award for best goalkeeper; as well as Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Tite (Brazil) and Diego Pablo Simeone (Atlético de Madrid) for the best coach; and the Albiceleste and La Canarinha for best national team

– Best player nominees: César Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Kevin de Bruyne, Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe, Leo Messi, Neymar Jr., Marco Verratti (PSG), Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) and Mohamed salah (Liverpool).

– Nominated best player: Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham, Jenni Hermoso, Lieke Martens, Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Samantha Kerr, Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign) and Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyon)

– Nominated for best men’s soccer club: Al Ahaly, Al Hilal, Atlético de Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Flamengo, Inter Milan, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Palmeiras, PSG, Pohang Steelers, Ulsan Hyundai and Villarreal.

– Nominated for best women’s football club: Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Olympique Lyon, PSG and Wolfsburg.

– Nominees for best male defense: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), César Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Marquinhos (PSG) and Kyle walker (Manchester City).

– Nominees for best male goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Ginaluigi Donnarumma, Keylor Navas (PSG), Ederson (Manchester City), Mike Maignan (Milan), Emiliano Martínez (Astn Villa), Edouard mendy (Chelsea), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) and Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid).

– Nominated for best coach: Antonio Conte, Lluis Cortés, Didier deschamps, Unai Emery, Hansi Flick, Christophe Galtier, Josep Guardiola, Kasper Hjulmand, Roberto Mancini, Lionel scaloni, Diego Pablo Simeone, Gareth southgate, Tite and Thomas Tuchel.

– Nominated for best national team: Argentina Brazil, England, France, Italy, Mexico, Morocco and USA.

– Nominees for Best Agent: Jonathan Barnett, Jorge Mendes, Federico Pastorello, Mino Raiola and Pini Zahavi.

– Nominated for best sports director: Piero Ausilio, Luis Campos, Aitor Begiristain, Roberto Olabe and Marc Overmars.

