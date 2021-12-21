HBO Max continues to expand with more DC projects and this time it brings us a very special one. Miles Morales’ Ultimate Spider-Man co-creator Brian Michael Bendis has revealed that he is working on an adult animated series of Legion of Super-Heroes for the popular streaming platform. Certainly great news for all fans of this group of futuristic superheroes.

You may also like: The Batman: Bruce Wayne and Catwoman shine in new images and comic book covers inspired by the movie

The announcement was made by himself Bendis through a statement from your website. In the statement, the writer says that HBO asked him if there was a DC title that he would be interested in adapting for the streaming service, to which Bendis He immediately responded that he would love to do Legion of Super-Heroes. According to him, the series is still in the early stages of development. However, it has already been confirmed that it will be an animated series for adults and will be based on the current comic series in which he works with the artist. Ray Sook. We share a bit of what the author announced on his website:

And just like that series, on sale now, it will trace so many classics while simultaneously doing what Legion does: pushing all superhero ideas in all directions. I think the Legion of Super-Heroes is among the best franchises in comic book history and I’m just as honored to curate them as I did Spider-Man.

Do not miss: Blue Beetle, the next DC movie, to open in theaters instead of HBO Max

Bendis He also pointed out that working and making animation series is really time consuming, so updates about the project will probably be few and far between. Despite this, he asked fans to be patient and that they can kill a bit of time by reading about these heroes in comics. The author said the following:

So for those of you who don’t know, animation is time consuming so you may not hear anything about this for a while as I’m getting to work on it during the break. But in the meantime, you can read the comic book version of these amazing characters both in our newest series and in some of the best comics ever made.

The Legion of Super-Heroes is a team that has its adventures between the XXX and XXXI centuries and first debuted in Adventure Comics # 247 in April 1958, being created by the writer Otto Binder and the artist Al Plastino. Initially, the team was closely associated with the original incarnation of Superboy, as this set of heroes was first introduced as a group of time travelers who frequently visited him. In the years following the Legion’s origin and their time-traveling stories, it was fueled with new and different adventures, and the group earned a spot on par with Superboy with their own monthly comic.

A few years ago came a Legion of Super-Heroes animated series that ran for two seasons in 2006, which followed the adventures of a young Superman in the 31st century. The DC comic from Bendis Y Sook turned history upside down by placing Superman’s son Jon Kent as a member of the team in the future, thanks to some time travel. Since the HBO Max series is an adaptation of that same comic, it can be assumed that Superboy will be one of the main characters.

In case you missed it: Learn, Rowling: Lynda Carter calls for using fame to promote respect for trans people

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');