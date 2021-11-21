

Governor Kathy Hochul following the signing of the legislation. To his right, Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, who was a sponsor of the legislation.

Photo: Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor / Courtesy

The COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the food security of thousands of New Yorkers. Among the measures that were put in place to put a plate of food on the table of those in need was the ‘Nourish New York’ program, which established a link between the state’s farmers and food banks and other organizations fighting to fight hunger. in the communities.

Over the weekend, in anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.4892-A / A.5781-A that enshrines the Nourish New York program permanently into state law.

“The implementation of the Nourish NY program was a great success to help those who face food insecurity and, at the same time, benefit the farms of New York,” said the state president during the event. “As we prepare to celebrate the holidays, I am proud to sign this legislation to ensure that our state continues to fight hunger and provide for those in need.”

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, who was the sponsor of that legislation in that legislative establishment and was present during the signing, pointed out that the pandemic exacerbated hunger and the problems of food insecurity that already afflicted many communities throughout the state, recalling that the Farms were also affected as the supply chain was disrupted.

“Nourish New York presented an opportunity to save lives, to support food pantries that care for our neighbors while fighting for the survival of our farming community,” said the legislator. “I am proud to have pushed to allocate $ 50 million to Nourish NY in this year’s budget. Furthermore, with the signing of this law, we are ensuring the continuity of this life-saving program ”.

In three rounds of the program, New York food banks purchased more than 35 million pounds of New York food products, equivalent to 29,800,000 meals. In this fourth round, to date, New York food banks have purchased 6,903,366 pounds of food, creating 5,752,805 additional meals for households in need.