Liverpool not able to go home this season. The set of Jurgen Klopp he subdued Leicester on both sides but left the clash open knowing the consequences it entails. Y Lookman, with a subtle shot adjusted to the strain at the near post, turned what could have been a placid game for the Reds, into a headache that neither Mané nor Salah they knew how to alleviate.

Leicester did not learn the lesson of Etihad, who let themselves be stalked, with great danger, by Liverpool in the first minutes of the clash. Still, it was Soumaré the first to finish, although his indoor hitting was lost too high for the Foxes’ interests. The harassment of those of Klopp did not stop, although it did not transform at times. Helped get them Ndidi, who committed a penalty -very clear- on Mo Salah. The Egyptian, surprisingly, did not fit well and Schmeichel diverted, although the rebound fell to Salah, who headed forcibly against the crossbar to keep the 0-0.

Near the end of the first half hour, a hanging ball with music by Mané was able to certify, at once, the 0-1, but the auction of Diego Jota, who also started from an illegal position, was ruined by Schmeichel, imperial at the start. So much so, that further improved his version after a serious defensive imbalance in his defense, which left Salah’s frank shot on a tray. The Dane, with the reaction time more than fair, took out an exalted hand to prevent, for the third time, that Liverpool opened the can.

After this last action – practically miraculous – of Schmeichel, the Leicester aimed his through his fittest man, James maddison, which he could not define well in either of the two actions where he was well enabled. Diego Jota he had the last one before the break, but his volley came out to the left of the home goal.

The second started with a glaring error from Mané, who was left alone against Kasper Schmeichel but sent one of the clearest of the game to the clouds, except for the penalty. The Senegalese, of the most active of the reds after the restart, he tried again after a few minutes, albeit unbalanced and from afar at the hands of the Danish goalkeeper.

Klopp lamented, knowing the danger that the 0-0 had, and Leicester showed it with the simplest example. Quick transition down Dewsbury-Hall left wing, filtering for newcomer Lookman. The British, without getting nervous, finishes without problems, holding on to Van Dijk and placing the ball at the short post, the least visible for Alisson’s position.

Liverpool’s reaction she was shy, so much so that he did not fire again until 81 ‘, with a great header from Diego Jota at the exit of a corner. The Leicester meanwhile, lost Maddison to injury, but he was comfortable and without suffering what he had done in previous phases of the crash, even with 0-0.

The visiting need of the last minutes made the Foxes retreat, who became to lift up Schmeichel after stopping a point-blank shot from Van Dijk. Liverpool ended up hanging from the local crossbar, but unable to find a way to score. Six games later, the Reds lose again in the Premier League. City six points away and Chelsea awaits at Stamford Bridge.