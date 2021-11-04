11/04/2021 at 4:40 PM CET

A penalty goal from Dominik Szoboszlai in the 92nd minute it allowed RB Leipzig to score their first point in the Group Stage of the Champions League. Despite being able to draw against the all-powerful Paris Saint Gremain, the Germans are already without options to be in the round of 16, and they will only be able to choose to be third to reach the Europa League.

With 8 goals in favor they are the bottom of the eight groups that are the highest scorer of all by far, but on the contrary with 13 goals against they are the team with the most goals. Also with the 2 goals conceded in the match against PSG, the Germans become the first team in the five major leagues to receive such a number of goals in the first four matches of the competition.

13 – RB Leipzig are the first team in the top 5 European leagues to concede 13 goals in the first four games of the Champions League group stage. Frail. #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/DoFY2OMzh6 – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 3, 2021

After the departure of Julian Nagelsmann last summer to Bayern Munich, Leipzig are struggling to achieve equal results from recent campaigns, and they are far from the goals set at the beginning of the season. Eighth in the Bundesliga, 10 points behind Bayern, and out of the possibilities of entering the second round of the Champions League, the team coached by Jesse Marsch is shipwrecked aimlessly.