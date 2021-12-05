12/05/2021 at 13:44 CET

The RB Leipzig has announced that he is rescinding his coach, Jesse marsch, just before the Champions League game against Manchester City.

In an official statement, the Bundesliga club says that both the club and the manager have “mutually agreed to end the cooperation. It is the result of in-depth analysis and intense discussions after the Bundesliga away game against Union Berlin“, this Friday.

Following the latest results from the Red Bull franchise, and while looking for a replacement, the assistant coach, Achim Beierlorzer, will take over the team in the Champions League.

“The separation with Jesse Marsch has not been easy for us, because we really appreciate Jesse as a person and as a coach.. It is a pity that it did not go as expected but this step has now become necessary because, unfortunately, the desired development and, therefore, the necessary results for our season objectives have not materialized “, he says in statements in the the club’s official website the sporting director, Oliver Mintzlaff.

“We are currently following our own standards and now thatWe want to give new impetus with this decision. Regardless of that, now I also see the duty of our players and I hope that our team, which is very strong in sporting terms, will take advantage of their potential and quality on the field more consistently than before, “added the sports director.

For his part, March thanked the club for the opportunity and indicated that “until the end, I was hopeful that after a restless start to the season and changing performances as a group, we would find more unity and stability and change course. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it.; After talking to Oliver Mintzlaff, we decided together to make a change in the coaching position. “

“I only have positive thoughts and wish the club, the team, the staff and all the fans that RB Leipzig quickly regain its former strengths and given the quality of the team and the club, I am confident that the club will achieve its goals.” March added.