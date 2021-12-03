12/02/2021 at 21:29 CET

The Lithuanian Lukas Lekavicius, with eight consecutive points in the final stretch, executed an inconsistent Bitci Baskonia on Thursday who reacted late and lost to the bottom of the Euroleague, Zalgiris Kaunas, 72-68 in a game that he could not control.

ZAL

BAS

Zalgiris (19 + 13 + 14 + 22)

Kalnietis (10), Strelnieks (5), Milaknis (6), Cavanough (9) and Nebo (10) -starting five-, Lekavicius (13), Dragic (-), Blazevic (8), Webster (4), Miniotas (2) and Ulanovas (5).

Baskonia (21 + 19 + 11 + 21)

Granger (11), Baldwin (7), Giedraitis (6), Sedekerskis (7) and Enoch (13) -starting five-, Lamar Peters (10), Fontecchio (12), Marinkovic (-), Nnoko (2) and Kurucs (-).

Referees

Borys Ryzhyk (Ukraine), Elias Koromilas (Greece) and Igor Dragojevic (Montenegro). Without eliminated.

Pavilion

Zalgiris Arena. 7,335 spectators

The Baltic guard, who finished with 23 valuation credits, perfectly carried out the rhythm of a duel that was played with speed and a lot of rhythm and gave meaning to the Zalgiris game.

The Catalans repeated old mistakes and did not have continuity in a game in which they missed key players such as Wade Baldwin, who failed to enter the game and more scoring in various phases of the clash.

Steven Enoch was the best of the Basques with 13 points and 10 rebounds and although Jayson Granger and Simone Fontecchio capitalized on the final Baskonista reaction, they failed to start a triumph that would have re-engaged the team in the standings.

The Lithuanians entered the game better and took the first rents from the exterior success, but the Baskonia reacted on the back of a splendid Steven Enoch, superior to his peers in the paint.

The patience of the Catalans made them get hooked on the game and after a fast first act the scoreboard reflected a 21-19 that left the game open.

The interior absences of the greens, opened a waterway that Neven Spahija’s team tried to take advantage of, which was adjusting its defense as the minutes passed until it got ahead with a triple by Rokas Giedraitis, but the team reacted again. local squad thanks to the rhythm of players like Lukas Lekavicius who found his teammates with success.

Before the break, Zalgiris endorsed an 11-2 partial that opened an important gap 40-32, which forced the Barça team to improve to defeat the Baltics, who dominated in energy and above all marked distances due to the external success that Neven Spahija’s did not have.

There were not many changes on the floor when the two teams returned after passing through the changing rooms.

Tadas Sedekerskis scored seven consecutive points, the only ones for Baskonia in the first five minutes of the second half, but Zalgiris lowered their shooting percentages and the Vitorians were able to cut back with a 0-9 run.

The locals managed to wake up with the departure of Lukas Lekavicius on the court and kept the Catalans at a distance, who improved notably in defense and They were placed with a 51-46 with ten minutes left of a game with many errors, which were accentuated in the first bars of the last round.

The Zalgiris, more orderly, began to add and open a small and complicated gap at the same time since it was difficult for Baskonia to add each point.

With Wade Baldwin out of the game, Mantas Kalnietis and Arturas Milaknis scored two 3-pointers to make it 61-52 with five minutes remaining, but the Baskonians did not throw in the towel and grabbed the duel with two shots from Jayson Granger from beyond the arc that tied the clash at 63 with two minutes left.

However, Lukas Lekavicius reappeared, scoring eight straight points to end the match, 72-68.