The influencer Lele Pons and the famous singer Guaynaa They could be expecting their first baby according to rumors found on the internet and it is that to be true they are one of the couples with the most fans in the world of entertainment.

The followers of social networks have hinted that the beautiful singer Lele Pons and her partner Guaynaa could be waiting for their first babyHowever, celebrities have not yet confirmed or denied it.

According to the admirers of both celebrities, there are several details that could unmask the couple, since as well we know, many influencers They have hidden their pregnancy for many months like Kimberly Loaiza, Yuya or even Evaluna Montaner.

Also, another of the women who tried to hide it, but the fans were smarter, was the tycoon Kylie Jenner who tried to share old content to disguise her second pregnancyHowever, her nails gave her away.

This is how fans also base this theory on the fact that celebrities recently bought their first house in Miami to live together, as well as that the beautiful woman has been sharing old photos and videos just like Kim did when she was waiting for Juanito.

On the other hand, Internet users also think that the influencer has been uploading several Instagram stories in selfie mode so that her belly is not seen although all this internet theory could vanish, since for Halloween the celebrities dressed up and Lele was seen normal, with his worked abdomen.

It should be noted that on many occasions internet theories come true, such as when fans guessed the pregnancies of Marcela Mistral, Kim Loaiza and even Ximena Navarrete, but the rumor of Guayna and Lele could be the exception.

As you may remember, the celebrities began their relationship on December 8, 2020 so they would be close to completing a year of courtship and thanks to the song “it shows you” is that the rumors that they were in a relationship were revived, however It was until the last month of the pandemic year that everything was confirmed.

In fact, the singer Lele Pons announced in an interview that she did her best to conquer Guaynaa, which caused Internet users to call her “toxic.”

And it is that the internet celebrity revealed that when the Puerto Rican singer began to fall in love with her, she treated him badly, since at that moment she did not want to go out with him, without imagining that later she would end up obsessed with him.