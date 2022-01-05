

Lele Pons recently celebrated her first year of love with the singer Guaynaa

Lele Pons has unleashed her mother’s fury after a provocative and sensual dance that she did wearing only a black swimsuit that shows all her curves. The Venezuelan influencer, known for her funny jokes for which she was gaining popularity on social networks until she had 46.8 million followers on Instagram, published the funny video on her account and so far she has unleashed laughter from those who follow her.

“Too inappropriate for my mom 😂😂😂 (wait for it) I LOVE YOU MAMAA ”, was the message that accompanied the video.

In the audiovisual material, Lele Pons is seen dancing in a quite sensual way in an outdoor space. While wearing her black bathing suit, the Venezuelan did a kind of twerking, which caused her mother to appear on the scene and grab her by the hair to prevent the dance from continuing.

While this scene is happening, someone was singing “happy new year” while in the background “Todo De Ti” by the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer sounded Rauw Alejandro, who along with his girlfriend Rosalía are being investigated in Puerto Rico for performing a concert that did not have all the required authorizations due to the increase in infections due to the omicron variant of covid-19 on the island.

Lele Pons’ video so far has garnered 8,058,101 views and hundreds of laughs from his most loyal fans. These are some of the comments left by the Venezuelan influencer, who is also the girlfriend of the reggaeton player Guaynaa.

“Typical Venezuelan mom 👏👏😂😂😂 ”

“Start the year with one less lock of hair “

“Omg 😂🤣 that hair pull was real 😂”

“Tore her hair out 😍😂😂😂🔥🙌❤️ I love these women “

Likewise, the also influencer Juan Pablo Zurita wrote to him: Your mom is right.

Lele Pons is characterized, and was gaining popularity on social networks, for this type of funny videos. Currently, the Venezuelan enjoys being one of the most recognized influencers and also stands out as a singer. But nevertheless, One aspect that his followers also enjoy is seeing details of the day-to-day relationship he maintains with Guaynaa and they are constantly sharing content where they are seen together, having fun.

They recently celebrated a year of relationship and did so by celebrating at Disney, using characteristic elements of the company’s most famous mice.

