Beyond its distinctive bitter taste and vibrant, mood-boosting yellow hue, lemons represent a complex nutritional formula: They are full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fiber, which benefit health at unsuspected levels. Without a doubt it is one of the most important citrus fruits to consume in winter, They are a food of immense medicinal power that strengthens the immune system and they help us fight all kinds of seasonal diseases and infections. Best of all, lemons can be used in many delicious ways and not just as a condiment or garnish. Based on this, we took on the task of collecting the most relevant information to get the most out of it and protect you this cold winter.

Some interesting facts about lemons:

Lemons are a type of citrus fruit (they share a family with oranges, grapefruits, limes, and tangerines). It’s a fruit that thrives in warmer climates, like the Mediterranean and Florida, and peaks during the winter months. There is a rather curious fact that is mentioned in a 2020 article in Plants magazine, in which lemons are botanically classified as berries.

It is a fruit that grows in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors, but two of the most common varieties are lemons: Lison and Eureka, which have a bright yellow skin and pulp. The pulp and juice of lemons are edible. The same is true of the peel, although it is often used as a zest or as a preserve (eg, candied, pickled).

One of the greatest benefits of lemons is their nutritional power, which gives them all their healing and medicinal properties. The reality is that for such a small fruit, they are loaded with essential nutrients among which it stands out its content of calcium that strengthens bones, magnesium that improves mood and potassium that supports muscles. The pulp, juice, and peel contain flavonoids and vitamin C, two superstar antioxidants that are responsible for many of lemons’ super powers. These antioxidant substances stand out for their key role in the optimal functioning of the immune system and are essential to protect us from all kinds of diseases (including chronic ones. lemon pulp in particular is packed with soluble fiber, which is essential for a healthy digestion, key in digestive health and a healthy immune system, in the absorption of carbohydrates and the control of cholesterol in the blood.

According to data released by the United States Department of Agriculture, the nutritional profile of a raw lemon without peel (the equivalent of 84 grams), is the following:

24 calories 1 gram of protein 1 gram of fat 8 grams of carbohydrates 2 grams of fiber 2 grams of sugar

What are the medicinal benefits of lemons:

1. They support immune function

When it comes to citrus fruits, oranges often steal the spotlight for their impressive vitamin C content. But with 53 milligrams of the nutrient per 100 gram serving of raw and peeled lemon, the reality is that lemons deserve much more attention. By now we all know that vitamin C is simply essential for healthy immune function and for good reason: vitamin C [ayuda a crear] white blood cells, which produce antibodies. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, antibodies are proteins that recognize harmful germs (for example, viruses and bacteria) in the blood and destroy them. This, in turn, helps keep the immune system strong and capable of fighting foreign pathogens.

2. They avoid diseases

Again: lemon pulp, juice, and peel are full of vitamin C and flavonoids, two powerful antioxidants. Antioxidants are substances that protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, which is worth considering because free radicals are unstable molecules that, in excess, can trigger oxidative stress. thus increasing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Therefore, the daily consumption of lemons, thanks to its high content of vitamin C and flavonoids, is the ideal complement to keep diseases such as flu and seasonal flu at bay, but also other chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular conditions and more.

3. Promote good digestive health

The soluble fiber found in lemon pulp feeds the “good” bacteria in the gut. With proper soluble fiber nutrition, these microbes can adequately reduce inflammation in the stomach and aid in digestion. Soluble fiber can also be dissolved in water, which means that it increases stool bulk and promotes bowel movements, therefore they are ideal to combat constipation and purify the body naturally. On the other hand, by enjoying good intestinal health and a strong microbiota, immune health is strengthened and we will be much less likely to get sick from anything.

4. They protect the heart

The soluble fiber benefits of lemon pulp are not only limited to the digestive and intestinal systems. It is a nutrient, which is also supports healthy cholesterol levels [en la sangre] by reducing the amount of cholesterol that is absorbed into the bloodstream. This is particularly beneficial for heart health, since according to information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: high cholesterol is one of the main risk factors for heart disease. In addition, the whole fruit (juice, pulp and peel) also contains citric acid, a compound that promotes the absorption of magnesium and calcium. Both minerals are essential for controlling blood pressureaccording to Oregon State University, and the more stable (and lower) your blood pressure, the lower your risk of developing a heart condition. Even the vitamin C in lemons can help keep your heart healthy.. According to a 2017 study, it can lower high blood pressure by stopping the breakdown of nitric acid, a compound in cells that has a relaxing effect on blood vessels, thereby improving blood flow and lowering BP.

5. Regulate blood sugar and decrease the risk of diabetes

Lemons are a low-glycemic fruit, a very important concept for diabetics. It is an indication that was created to know how a food affects blood sugar levels, it is a measurement that handles a scale from 0 to 100, with 100 being pure glucose. Therefore, the higher the GI of a food, the higher the blood sugar spike. Lemon juice is especially good to integrate into the diabetic diet, in fact, when eaten with a high GI food, it can slow down the conversion of starch to sugar and thereby reduce the GI of the food. In fact, there are several studies in which it has been proven that its recurrent consumption has a positive impact on diabetes. A small study found that taking 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C for six weeks It can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes complications by lowering blood sugar and lipid levels.

Best of all, lemons they are an exceptional and versatile addition to the daily diet. It is very easy to integrate them successfully into any food and drink. They are the best addition in juices, infusions and morning smoothies, important as part of a healthy daily routine that hydrates and strengthens the body (especially in the cold winter). In addition, they are the perfect base to create delicious homemade dressings, they go wonderfully in marinades, as a garnish and in healthy bakery.

