01/04/2022 at 18:50 CET

The former president of Deportivo Augusto Cesar Lendoiro He reflected this Tuesday on the agreement of the CVC fund with LaLiga and wondered who will pay that entity for the clubs that go down to the First Federation, outside of professional football.

Lendoiro considers, in an article he sent to ., that “the 2,000 million euros” contributed by the fund and the company with CVC, will not “solve the problems of Spanish football.”

“Deliver the ‘tithe’, 10% of all LaLiga income for the next 50 years to CVC, I think it is the worst agreement the LFP has made in a history that I know very well. “, says the former LaLiga ambassador.

“When economically valuing the agreement, it is more striking that, if only the current income of LFP were maintained, something impossible, the 2,000 million will be amortized in 10 years (period that CVC calculates to remain as a partner of LaLiga) which will it would allow to sell the remaining 40 years and obtain, at least, 10,000 million of profitability, “he argues.

Lendoiro also affirms that the agreement with CVC “fails to demand how they should invest those 2,000 million” because many will dedicate themselves, he points out, to “unnecessary investments as clubs are corseted by their obligations and lack the freedom to invest in what each one needs most.”

The former president of Deportivo predicts that Real Madrid and Barcelona will “distance themselves more” from the rest of the teams except Athletic Club, which, like the first two, has distanced itself from the agreement with CVC.

In addition, he wonders “how will they pay their quota, due to the enormous reduction in income, the descendants of Liga Santander to SmartBank” and if “it will be reduced by 10% of its important participation to the one that rises to First when it barely received money from CVC in Second”.

Too Lendoiro wonders “who will pay the part of the clubs that receive tens of millions and when they go down to a RFEF competition they cannot pay or they end up disappearing”.

“Our football needs clear answers. In 50 years, many clubs will be affected, because whoever pays, CVC will get paid,” he says.