Attention to the ultra-portable monitor to associate it with a smartphone or as a second screen.



The new super-portable USB-C monitor Lenovo L15 USB-C Mobile Monitor will be the perfect companion for your smartphone or laptop. Incredibly light, weighing in at just 860 grams, the Lenovo L15 USB-C Monitor practically doubles the visual space of any device with a display thanks to an additional 15.6 ”of its Full HD panel.

Lenovo L15: total portability

Regardless of the visual content that you want to play on the small screen of your smartphone while on the go, the visual experience will be greatly improved by connecting this large portable screen that you can also easily store between uses in the front compartment of your bag. The monitor connects easily via a USB-C cable, which can also provide simultaneous power transfer to up to two devices (with video output) to provide an elegant single-cable solution. Enjoy crisp visual quality thanks to its 15.6 ”Full HD IPS anti-reflective panel, just 6mm thick, and advanced blue light dimming technology to ensure visual comfort.

Two modes

Preparing a presentation in shared spaces can be difficult. But now you can choose the landscape mode or simply rotate the monitor to hold it in portrait mode or rest it on its adjustable foot to save space on the desk. The stand can also be adjusted to the height of a laptop and folds down for easy portability; You just need to turn it 90o to find the most ergonomic viewing angle for maximum comfort. The Lenovo L15 USB-C Portable Monitor is very easy to transport and includes a protective sleeve that can be quickly stowed in any bag.

Panel 15.6 inch IPS, anti-glare Refresh Rate 60 Hz Color Gamut 8-bit depth, 45% NTSC, supports 16.7 million colors (typical) Response Time 6 ms (extreme mode), 14 ms (normal mode) Brightness 250 cd / m2 (typical)

Lenovo L32p-30 Monitor

It offers maximum clarity from almost any angle through its wide 31.5 ”4K IPS screen with HDR10 technology, which achieves a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut to ensure more accurate visual performance. The whole family can enjoy immersive entertainment, through videos and games and high quality sound thanks to the integrated speakers (two x 3w speakers). The Lenovo L32p-30 monitor also has several connection ports (HDMI 2.0, DP1.2, USB-C, 4 x USB 3.2) that allow you to establish a work, leisure and accessory charging center.

31.5-inch UHD IPS panel, (3,840 x 2,160), borderless on three sides Brightness 350 cd / m2 (typical) Color Gamut 10-bit, 90% DCI-P3, supports 1.07 billion colors (typical) HDR HDR 10 Refresh + 60 Hz Response + up to 4 ms (extreme) AMD FreeSync Yes, supported Speakers Dual Integrated Speakers (3w x 2)

Lenovo L27m-30 Monitor

It has been designed to cover any need, from daily and remote work or learning from home, to a gaming session, thanks to its incredible response time of 4 ms. Enjoy its 27 ”Full HD IPS screen with a 75 Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe certified blue light dimming to reduce eyestrain without altering image quality. In addition, its ergonomic foot makes it easy to lift, turn, rotate and tilt in any direction.

27-inch FHD IPS panel, borderless on three sides Color Gamut 8-bit depth, 72% NTSC, supports 16.7 million colors (typical) 16: 9 Aspect Ratio Range Settings Tilt, elevation, swivel, rotation Refresh 75 Hz + up to 4 ms (extreme mode), 6 ms (normal mode) AMD FreeSync Yes, supported Speakers Integrated dual speakers (2 x 3w)

www.lenovo.com