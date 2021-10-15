It has just been announced that a new mid-range Lenovo tablet will be on sale shortly with not inconsiderable features where its connectivity and protection against water or dust stand out.

It has been nothing since Lenovo presented new tablets to increase its offer and now it surprises us again with an imminent launch in Japanese lands.

The Lenovo Tab6 has been announced, accompanied by 5G capability and a 10.3-inch screen. It is not the first time that the brand has launched a 5G tablet, although in Japan it is a novelty. Unfortunately, they will have to settle for moved by a Snapdragon 690 processor. It’s not a bad processor, but Lenovo has already used Snapdragon 730G in other of its products.

It is a mid-range tablet that bets on good connectivity, good screen resolution, and resistance to dust and splashes.

Lenovo Tab6 5GSize244 x 158 x 8.3 mmScreen10.3 inches Full HD + ProcessorSnapdragon 690Ram memory4 GBStorage64 GBCamerasFront: 8 Mpx / Rear: 8 MpxBattery7,500 mAhOperating systemAndroid 11Connectivity5G / WiFi ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / USB IPX protection and dust IPX3 protection (IPX water and dust protection) IPX3 )

It has Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G. 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage are added, expandable via MicroSD card.

We can see our favorite content on your LCD screen 10.3 inches diagonal, with Full HD + resolution. We will not have to worry much about dust or water since it is resistant to both evils with its IPX3 and IP5X certificates.

It includes two cameras of identical resolution, both the front and the rear house 8 MP, being able to use either of the two interchangeably. Its battery, which is 7,500 mAh, should offer us a range of several days in case of normal use.

The tablet will have Android 11 as operating system and will include Kids Space and Lenovo’s PC Mode. It will give us the possibility of synchronizing it with our phone via the app, being able to receive calls and send messages or files between them.

It will go on sale in three different designs: a classic black, a penetrating dark blue, and a sleek yet modern shade of white. At the moment we don’t have a price to give you, but we do we know it will be released on october 22.

Lenovo is currently doing well with the tablet business. We hope that your latest product also reaches the West and that it does so at an affordable price for its capabilities.