12/04/2021 at 23:14 CET

For the second day in a row, after drawing 0-0 against Nice, Paris Saint-Germain played again and signed against Lens (1-1), with an error by Keylor Navas and a goal on the horn by Georginio Wijnaldum.

LEN

PSG

Lens

Leca; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Clauss, Doucouré, Fofana, Frankowski; Kakuta (Sotoca, 54 ‘), Costa (Cahuzac, 80’); Kalimuendo (Haidara, 80 ‘).

PSG

Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat (Mendes, 80 ‘); Paredes, Danilo (Gueye, 70 ‘), Verratti (Wijnaldum, 70’); Messi, Icardi (Mbappé, 70 ‘), Di María.

Goal

1-0 M. 62 Fofana. 1-1 M. 90 Wijnaldum.

Referee

François Letexier. TA: Medina (47 ‘), Gradit (90’) / Verratti (63 ‘), Hakimi (90’).

Incidents

Matchday 17. Stade Bollaert-Delelis. 38,000 viewers.

The general feeling, after a stretch and throughout the course, is that the Parisian team is not convincing. The technician, for purely tactical reasons, did not field Kylian Mbappé. In the initial act, with those ingredients, Messi was one of the few who disturbed the goal of Lens with a house-brand shot from the edge of the area that crashed into the post.

Lens played at their own pace, at their own pace, waiting for their chance. And, after another clear of Di María, already in the second part, he took advantage of his opportunity. It was provoked by Keylor Navas, who at 64 minutes was not able to stop a distant shot from Seko Fofana that was going straight to her hands. Inexplicably, he missed the ball and Lens took the lead.

Pochettino reacted by taking Mbappé onto the pitch, which was a shock. But, before, Fofana, a nuisance throughout the second act, was able to do the second, but the stick saved PSG from the sentence.

And with the modifications came the best version of the French team, commanded by a very close Messi and his freer attacking partners. That’s where Mbappé’s getaway came, which, with a center in the discount, served the tie to Georginio Wijnaldum, who sweetened his team’s puncture with the equalizer. At the end, Leo made it 1-2 with a free kick that sent over the crossbar.