10/11/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

PSG striker Leo Messi is being one of the most transcendental players in Argentina during the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Those of Scaloni endorsed a convincing win (3-0) to Uruguay, where the attacker opened the scoring with a goal after half an hour of play, and they have a foot and a half in the World Cup event.

The Argentine, who seems to have found its place in the ecosystem of Mauricio Pochettino with Neymar and Mbappé, has shot up to 45 times and created 27 scoring chances during the group stage, more than any other player in the 10 teams that make up the South American qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

45- Leo Messi 🇦🇷 has made 45 total shots & created 27 chances in the South American World Cup Qualifiers, more than any other player. In fact, the Argentinian (now six goals) is two away from equaling Moreno Martins as the Top Scorer in this edition. Engaged # Messi #LionelMessi pic.twitter.com/kOPeXMbv5v – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 11, 2021

The former Barcelona player is the second top scorer with six goals, the same as his teammate and great friend Neymar, and is just two away from hunting down Moreno Martins, the top scorer with eight goals.. He has seen the door with his new team, in the victory over Manchester City by Pep Guardiola, but he has not yet made his debut in Ligue 1: he has not managed to make his debut in any of the three games.

Leading Argentina to the World Cup, his great dream

Messi is the second most successful player in football history with 38 titles, nine less than Dani Alves (47), who this summer won the gold medal with the Brazilian team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. However, Rosario has a pending issue: after winning the Copa América last summer, his great illusion is to get the World Cup, which he missed in Brazil 2014.

The attacker faces what may be his last World Cup as a professional player and his last chance to masterfully round off his career. The best player in history has won 10 Leagues, four Champions League, one Olympic gold, one America’s Cup or six Ballons d’Or, among others, but the great golden trophy is the great illusion of the final stretch of his career.