12/20/2021 at 18:46 CET

The relationship between Sergio Ramos and PSG is in a calmer situation than weeks ago. It was also recognized by the PSG sports director, Leonardo, in the second part of his interview for ‘Europe 1’. Ramos, who has only played two games with the PSG elastic, has been the subject of controversy over his injuries since landing in Paris.

“There have been surprises. We didn’t expect to be without Sergio Ramos for four or five months when we signed him. We knew he had injuries from last season and we had to manage them & rdquor;Leonardo said.

The sports director spoke of tension between the two parties. “Yes, it is true that there was. But today you are already on the right track. It is important to us that you are ready for the second part of the season & rdquor;recognized the Brazilian.

45 minutes in Copa

The Spanish center-back played his second game of the season with PSG last Sunday in the French Cup. He started and played 45 minutes before being substituted. He did not show any ailment on the green so everything seems to indicate that he was in agreement with Pochettino. After his debut, Ramos had to stop again for a few weeks. His physical condition is still far from optimal and Mauricio wants to manage it.

Leonardo also spoke of Pochettino and wanted to support him. He denied any move to sign Zidane or any other coach. They trust the Argentine coach. For now