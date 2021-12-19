12/19/2021

On at 13:25 CET

.

Leonardo, Paris Saint Germain sports director, believes that PSG has a “good chance” of renewing its star’s contract Kylian Mbappé, that last summer he expressed his intention to sign for Real Madrid, and that the next he will be free.

In an interview with the Europe 1 station that is broadcast tonight and whose content has been published in part by the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, the PSG sports director insists that the club in the French capital would want to keep it “for as long as possible. “.

He acknowledges that the current one is “a very particular situation because we are talking about the best player in the world who ends his contract.”

Mbappe, who will turn 23 years old, arrived in Paris in 2017 from Monaco and as of January he could commit to another team if he did not want to accept the proposals made by PSG.

Leonardo He assures that he has a “very direct relationship” with the striker and with his family, both with the father and with the mother, and denies that there are problems.

“It can be said – he acknowledges – that there have been times when we have argued in a more heated way, but that is part of how a relationship is built.”

In any case, the sports director insists that “if he decides to stay, he will stay because it is what we want. I think they live all this in a very calm way. But it is a complicated situation because we would like him to stay for a lifetime and we have to respect him. I think we still have a good chance.

Leonardo emphasizes that this context is not affecting the game of the young French international: “Kylian he carries out his role as the best player in the world so well that nothing in his environment has a real influence on his result, on his daily life, on his humor. “

On the contrary, he considers that for him it may be “like a new motivation”.

The sports director is also not deprived of defending the coach, Mauricio Pchettino, which is criticized because, beyond the good results so far, the style of play is not convincing.

In his opinion, the changes he has introduced since this summer need some time to adapt. Leonardo he is convinced that the chances are high that this will be “a truly unforgettable season”.