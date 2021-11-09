Leonardo DiCaprio is a very loved actor in Hollywood and everyone is always on the lookout for his next projects, the one that is on the door will love them. According to a new report from Deadline, the 46-year-old is in final talks to take on the role of Jim jones, pastor and sectarian leader of the Temple of the People of the Disciples of Christ who went down in history for promoting the suicide of hundreds of people in 1978. Leo is about to become the next incarnation of the vile character and social networks perceive an Oscar in the future.

More than 900 people (including 304 children) took their own lives in Jonestown, the settlement in Guyana founded by Jim. The incident took place on November 18, 1978, when members of the sect took cyanide through different methods; it is said that not a few were forced, and that Jones He declared at the time that it was not a collective suicide but rather a “revolutionary act.” Jim He founded the collective in 1955 and little by little he gained a greater number of followers by promoting Christian ideas mixed with socialism.

Although Leonardo Dicaprio has not been fully confirmed as the new interpreter of Jim jones, the final negotiations with MGM make us think that it is inevitable. In the past. Of course the star of Titanic – 88% are not the first to play the leader, since Powers Boothe, a 1980 production widely recognized by critics, did it; some even agree that the movie with DiCaprio is unnecessary before the memorable performance of Boothe. We’ll see who takes the biggest palms in the future.

Once upon a time in … Hollywood – 94% is the most recent movie of Leonardo, in it he plays Rick Dalton, an actor who seeks to find a new opportunity in the film industry after seeing his fame wane. His life will take a turn due to his neighborly relationship with Sharon Tate, a rising actress in the industry. The film was highly acclaimed at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2019 and of course it enchanted its fans with those violent scenes from the final minutes so characteristic of Quentin Tarantino.

Don’t Look Up is the next film by the American actor, a Netflix production that tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who in a few months discover that a meteorite will destroy planet Earth. From that moment, they will have to carry out a huge media tour to warn humanity of the danger that lies ahead, and of course the comedy will not wait. Although the publicity campaign for this film has not been entirely spectacular, fans are eager for its arrival on December 10. Does Netflix expect a total success of reproductions? The streaming giant almost always hits its best numbers during the last months of the year.

Another of the following films by Leo it is Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. It is the adaptation of the famous homonymous book by David grann , nonfiction material that brings to the table the cases of murders committed against the Osage Native Americans in the 1920s. During those years, several natives became rich thanks to the discovery of oil, which caused a conflict for control of the land. According to the text, at least twenty people were executed; the case fell into the hands of the FBI. The film does not yet have a theatrical release date.

