It seems that Do not look up – 65% was a production full of moments that its actors, and other members of the production, will not be able to forget. Throughout the press tour for the Netflix original film, the cast have told countless crazy anecdotes they experienced during filming. One of them was the discomfort that Leonardo DiCaprio showed during a scene where Meryl Streep’s character shows part of her naked body.

Keep reading: Nightmare Alley: Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio would have rejected her for Don’t look up

Others never tire of remembering Jennifer Lawrence experimenting with real drugs to find out how to act during a scene in which her character was drugged, or Leo himself repeating and rewriting a scene more than fifteen times because he was not convinced by the result. But all these adventures rose a bit in tone for one reason in particular, and that is the Oscar winner for Revenant: The Revenant – 82% brought a couple of companions to work.

These are two rescued huskies that the same actor has described as an absolute pair of tornadoes, and even though he may seem like he says it as a proud parent of his playful kids, his other stage mates would see them as utterly insane for the shenanigans they did. during their stay. But as the protective father that DiCaprio is, he experienced stressful minutes when his dogs fell into a frozen lake.

During a panel discussion hosted by Entertainment Weekly, the Titanic star – 88% recounted how they had to throw themselves into the lake when they saw one of their dogs in distress.

And then i walked in [al lago]. I did not understand what he was doing on a frozen lake.

Continue with: Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: Belfast and Amor Sin Barreras get the most nominations

According to what his companions remember, after Leo managed to remove the first dog, the second immediately jumped and from one moment to another the actor was already inside with his two dogs, so that at the end of this little journey both furry dogs would clean themselves each other with all the calm and joy in the world. And that’s not the only thing they dealt with on set as Jonah Hill, who shared the scene with Leo and his pets, sent constant evidence of the furniture destroyed by them.

Don’t look up It premieres on Netflix on December 24, and although it has not yet its official launch, it has already achieved several nominations both at the Golden Globes and at the Critics’ Choice Awards where it competes for Best Comedy or Musical Film and Best Film respectively. The film is a satire on the stories of the end of the world directed by Adam McKay (The Great Apue $ ta – 88%, Fuck the News 2 – 75%, The Vice President: Beyond Power – 69%).

It may interest you: Jennifer Lawrence confessed that working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet was ‘hell’

The film tells the journey of two mediocre astronomers who discover that soon a meteor will destroy the Earth, and from then on they will look for a way to warn humanity about what awaits them. Some critics have praised the director’s work and have even described him as “a genius when it comes to satire.”

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');