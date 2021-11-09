Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most successful actors in the industry, and one of the most loved by the people. In fact, when he finally won an Oscar for his performance in Revenant: The Revenant – 82%, the public recognized that the much desired recognition was a reward for so many years of delivering incredible roles. In addition, the interpreter is also very interested in social issues and environmental movements to save the planet, which in the eyes of the audience makes him even more accepted. At the other end is Jeff bezos, billionaire founder of Amazon, whose recent space travel has been widely criticized by all. One would think that the union of both would be for some greater good, but in the end it turned out that their names came together for the most curious reason of all.

Although Jeff bezos Once respected for his immense effort working at Amazon, now his figure is perceived more as a villain to the public. To begin with, at this point you can no longer deny the terrible conditions in which the employees of the famous company must work, which have not changed at all despite the complaints and demands. On the other hand, the aforementioned trip that Bezos made to space as part of a special program was criticized because it happened thanks to a millionaire expense that could well serve other social purposes. Similarly, no one forgives Bezos for speaking well of The Squid Game – 100% considering that the Netflix series criticizes everything that he represents.

That is why a video that is already viral was presented as a new opportunity to annoy him. In the happy video you can see Bezos and his new girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, talking with Leonardo Dicaprio. This innocent conversation caught the attention of the networks for the way in which Sanchez observes the Titanic actor – 88%. The admiring eyes and the way she leans towards him as they chat generated a lot of opinions.

Leo is Mr. I steal your Girl

The relationship between Bezos and Sanchez has always been under observation by the international media. In 2019 the couple became official shortly after the millionaire announced his separation from MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years. Although the couple has not been extremely public, the interest in them remains fixed. During the Art Gala event in Los Angeles, the two attended together and met up with the actor. What did they talk about or why did Sanchez end up hugging DiCaprio? Nobody knows until now.

The hilarious encounter went viral, with many mocking the fact that billions of dollars didn’t win Sanchez the way they did. Leonardo Dicaprio.

Jeff Bezos’ girl literally forgot that she was holding hands with the richest man on the planet as soon as Leonardo DiCaprio hugged her.

This sister walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked everything when she got close to Leonardo DiCaprio.

I understand her. It is literally Leonardo DiCaprio.

She was really willing to risk it all with Leonardo DiCaprio. He actually said, fuck the billions.

The mockery of his person did not go unnoticed, and Jeff bezos decided to respond with a “threat” to the protagonist of El Lobo De Wall Street – 78%:

Leo, come here, I want to show you something.

In the image you can see Bezos modeling his arms on a sign that warns of the existence of a nearby cliff and that the fall is fatal.

Given that Leonardo Dicaprio He only uses his networks to promote social movements, it is almost certain that he will not respond to the game of Bezos, who evidently tries to show that he is aware of what is said about him. The billionaire will continue working to perfect space travel, while DiCaprio is about to release Don’t Look Up, a film directed by Adam McKay where he will share the screen with Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet. The actor is also working on Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s latest project.

