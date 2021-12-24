12/24/2021 at 5:23 PM CET

Adrià Leon

There is no agreement, for now, between Paris Saint Germain and Juventus in what seems to be one of the most important winter markets in recent years for the Parisian club. The first template counts with up to 33 chips and Leonardo, you need to look for warranty outlets for some of your less common pieces.

Apparently, as ‘La Gazzeta dello Sport’ has made public, the Turin club would have offered to Arthur Melo in exchange of Mauro Icardi. The striker, although he has played in practically all the Ligue 1 matches, does not count especially for Mauricio Pochettino, who would welcome the exchange. What the ‘Vecchia Signora’ was not expecting after the Parisian need to lower the wage bill would be Leonardo’s ‘No’, who asked, in addition to the arrival of Arthur, the compulsory purchase of Icardi from June.

Given the nuance added by PSG, Juventus has manifested your disagreement and he could be looking for another club to call on Arthur, who has an even more testimonial role than Icardi: he has only played six Serie A games and four Champions League games.

Apparently, the former FC Barcelona player fits the profile that the Parisian sports director is looking for, but overpopulation that PSG’s midfield suffers and the will to sell the Argentine after the transfer, have been decisive to stop the machinery.

Pochettino has no interest in selling directly to the front during this winter market, although he could be open to listen to offers if they please the Parisian parish. Meanwhile, we will have to keep waiting.