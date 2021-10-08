Leonardo is the first robot we have seen that uses hybrid displacement: it can walk on two legs and fly at the same time. This opens up new possibilities for movement.

What is Leonardo? A flying biped robot or a drone with legs? It’s hard to tell, but the concept of hybrid robot that handle its creators, is quite successful.

Developed by a robotics team from the California Institute of Technology, Leonardo is the first robot to combine the use of legs and thrusters like those of drones, to move.

Thanks to this locomotion system you can do things never seen before, such as walking a tightrope, skateboarding or going up and down stairs … flying. Don’t miss the video:

As we see, Leonardo is a bipedal robot, that is, it walks on two legs, but instead of arms it has four thrusters like drones conventional.

These thrusters regulate the balance of the robot, and allow it to do things that other conventional robots cannot, such as lean the whole body to one side to control a skateboard by zigzagging between cones.

Although his most spectacular exercise is his ability to play a tightrope walker. Thanks to the thrusters you can stay straight while walk the tightrope.

As its creators explain on the California Institute of Technology website, Leonardo is inspired by the movements of the birds in the power lines, who can walk on two legs on the cable, and take flight when they need it.

However, the movement on the ground has been inspired by humans, and that is why looks like a person with a jetpack on his back, to fly at any time.

Leonardo has the best of both worlds: he can overcome obstacles such as stairs, flying, and at the same time he can walk to save battery, compared to continuous flight.

The artificial intelligence that incorporates the robot decide when it’s time to walk or fly. And it even has a mode where it does both at the same time, such as tightrope riding, to balance with the thrusters.

The goal is for Leonardo to develop robots that can move like a human in dangerous terrain, for rescue or emergency situations.

Now they are working on sturdier legs, and more powerful thrusters.