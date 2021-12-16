12/16/2021

Miguel Centeno

The Renfe and SNCF operators they created a strategic alliance that made possible the first international high-speed connection Spain – France with the maiden voyage in December 2013, connecting 21 international destinations.

And just two hours from the Sants-Barcelona station with the AVE separates us from Narbonne a Mediterranean city with 2,500 years of history, located 100 km from the Spanish border.

Just two hours from the Sants-Barcelona station with the AVE you arrive in Narbonne

| Les Grands Buffets

One of the greatest attraction that Narbonne has it is without a doubt Les Grand Buffets, that even the culinary talent MasterChef filmed a chapter in the restaurant, being the only displacement so far outside the national territory, Les Grand Buffets is considered one of the most recognized buffet restaurants in the world according to experts and the most prestigious tourist guides and a gastronomic space of reference for the French public. As he said French chef with three Michelin stars, Michel Guérard “Les Grands Buffets the most beautiful culinary theater in the world!”

After more than six months of closure due to the pandemic, Les Grands Buffets, last July 1 made a reopening with a new investment of 5 million for the application of new sanitary measures and above all with the desire to surprise diners with new salons Y new restaurant spaces such as the Doré Room Y l´Espace Glacier.

Les Grands Buffets is recognized by the Guinness World Records 2021, by the major cheese collection in a world restaurant. Its design has meant four years of work, until reaching 111 varieties of cheeses, 4 of them Spanish: Manchego 4 months, Manchego 12 months, Tomme Catalane and Cabrales accompanied by the best Champagne Maison Mumm

A 30 linear meter stage stocked and presented daily by a specially dedicated team of 4 people, proposing several thematic selections, so that each diner discovers or rediscovers the great classics or unusual national or international cheeses

The Great Classics of Les Grands Buffets The Rôtisserie. A huge panoramic grill, where dishes are cooked at the moment and to the taste of the diner offering Coquille Saint Jacques Gratiné, “Vol au Vent & rdquor; from ris de Veau et Morilles.

La Rôtisserie is an immense panoramic grill, where dishes are cooked at the moment

| Les Grands Buffets

To lick. A spectacular Lobster Waterfall, presides over “Le Plateau Royal & rdquor ;, a selection of shellfish, among which are lobster, Thau oysters, Prawns, Prawns, Clams, Sea Crab and seafood delicatessen, with 6 varieties of authentic Norwegian Salmon.

La Pâtisserie and l’espace Glacier. The most traditional recipes and all the great classics of French pastry made daily by a master pastry chef, accompanied by a spectacular chocolate fountain next to a new l´ Espace Glacier where you can taste the best artisan ice creams and traditional cakes.

Culinary novelties inherited from the greatest French tradition Les Grands Buffets has enriched its prestigious menu offering new dishes worthy of the largest tables, such as:

The Canard au Sang, dish of great esteem for Louis Privat that had acquired, already in 2016, the famous duck press from the “Tour D’argent & rdquor;. This emblematic recipe will be presented and developed before the eyes of the clients, respecting the ancestral ritual of the Maîtres Canardiers. The chefs at Les Grands Buffets were specially trained by the Consulat des Canardiers de Rouen. A show of its own!

Le Liévre a la Royale, another jewel of French gastronomy, inspired by a 19th century recipeIt is also offered at Les Grands Buffets, as well as foie gras poached in its boletus broth, one of the most refined recipes, which completes an increasingly gourmet menu.

Space in Les Grands Buffets to prepare dishes such as Le Liévre a la Royale, a jewel of French gastronomy, inspired by a 19th century recipe

| Les Grands Buffets

New Spaces at Les Grands Buffets after the reopeningLe Salon Doré, dedicated to Jean de La Fontaine, a new area recently inaugurated this July 2021, with capacity for 74 diners, with a careful decoration composed of more than 18,000 gold leaves paintings will be found on the walls inspired by the works of Jean-Baptiste Oudry, famous illustrator in the 18th century from the fables of La Fontaine.

Le Salon Doré, dedicated to Jean de La Fontaine, a new area just opened

| Les Grands Buffets

L´ Espace Glacier; a “refined setting & rdquor; for the lovers of frozen delicacies. Gilded mirrors, marble, frescoes, moldings and splendid display cabinets decorate this space that evokes the atmosphere of the greatest Parisian houses. Two professionals They offer homemade ice cream specialties and will reproduce, following tradition, the great classics of the ice cream cup: Pêche Melba, Poire Belle Hélène, Coupe Mont Blanc, Coupe Colonel, Chocolate Profiteroles, Irish Coffee … accompanied by a homemade Chantilly

Some figures from Les Grands Buffets1st restaurant in France in terms of turnover with more than 16 million euros More than 180 employees, – 40 new employees for a safe reopening. Guinness World Records 2021 to the world’s largest cheese assortment in a restaurant with 111 varieties of cheese served with GH Mumm Brut Champagne More than 70 references of wines and champagne They are offered at the producer’s price and served to Copa Since its reopening on July 1, 2021, Les Grands Buffets has received more than 150,000 reservation requests More than 25,000 gold leaves used for the artisan production of the Doré Room and l’espace Glacier – a new old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor

