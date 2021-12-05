The Fifth Circuit of Appeals overturned a decision by a three-judge panel that upheld President Joe Biden’s new undocumented immigrant detention guidelines, so now arguments will be heard again.

That court decision was made after a judge asked for the rules to be revised.

“In a vote carried out pursuant to a request by an active member of the court for a new hearing in plenary, a majority of active judges in service… has determined that the opinion of the panel that issued a suspension pending appeal should be overturned“, Indicates the court decision of last week. “The appeal will be assigned to an oral argument panel in the regular course.”

A preliminary injunction issued in August by a federal judge in Texas blocked Biden’s enforcement policies at the request of the Republican governments of Texas and Louisiana, which are Disagree with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents only targets immigrants with a criminal record or who pose a danger to public safety.

In September, a panel of three judges from the Fifth Circuit issued a partial stay, which allowed the detention of immigrants with deportation orders to be maintained, but gave some peace of mind to those who did not have proceedings started.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has sought to establish arrest rules targeting specific immigrants: people with a criminal record or who represent a danger to public and national security, as well as those of recent entry detained near the border.

The new ICE guidelines that began operating on November 29 have a “more humane” approach, according to DHS, as a person would not be prosecuted solely for being undocumented, but rather agents should review various factors to determine removal. from the United States.

“Today is an important step forward in ensuring that our workforce is empowered to exercise its procedural discretion and focus its law enforcement efforts on those who pose a threat to our national security, public safety and border security,” highlighted the week. after the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

He added that DHS sought to maintain the security of the country, but in a “fair and humane” manner, so the new guidelines would avoid unnecessary persecution of undocumented immigrants.

“We will focus our efforts on the biggest threats, while recognizing that the majority of undocumented non-citizens, who have been here for many years and who have contributed positively to the well-being of our country, are not priorities for deportation ”, he indicated.

With the new guidelines, immigration officials should review all criminal, administrative and other investigative information available, which makes it possible to determine whether an immigrant without residence documents is a priority for deportation.

“This will ensure a thorough and case-by-case assessment of whether law enforcement action is justified and appropriate.“, Indicated the DHS in a statement.