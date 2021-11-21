In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

LG sells an ultralight notebook model that boasts of its weight, or rather the lack of it. It’s the LG Gram and Amazon has one of its versions on offer.

Laptops must be versatile above all, and they are designed after all to take them from one place to another. Therefore, the step is one of the key characteristics when buying one, especially in the high range.

If what you are looking for is an ultrabook-type laptop with the lowest possible weight, the MacBook Air is a clear reference, but there is another that surpasses it by far in its own field: the LG Gram, which weighs less than 1 kg and is now greatly reduced in price on Amazon Spain, at only 999 euros.

Weighing just 1 kg, this ultralight notebook is perfect for work. Equip an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM, in addition to Windows 10.

It is a real bargain, since in addition to weighing less than 1 kg, it has a latest generation Intel Core i7 processor -the eleventh- and also with 16GB of RAM, so the performance it promises is more than outstanding.

It is true that the successive sales on the MacBook Air with the M1 processor have made it even cheaper, although if you work with Windows applications, the LG Gram is a better and lighter option.

It has another key advantage, and that is that it already comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so you can enjoy all the news of this operating system without having to update from Windows 10.

These are its main technical specifications:

Screen Size: 14 “Weight: 999g Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics Card: Intel Iris Xe RAM Memory: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 1TB SSD Operating System: Windows 11

Storage capacity is another key plus. With nothing more and nothing less than 1TB it has plenty for everything you need, install applications or download large files.

It is undoubtedly one of the best laptops for professionals, to work anywhere, both in the office and at home.

