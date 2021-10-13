Almost a year after the approval of the first COVID-19 vaccines, it is incredible that many people still question their safety and efficacy. However, social pressure science to protect oneself has not worked for everyone. For the second time, actress Letitia Wright has had to clarify that she has not shared misinformation about drugs to combat the pandemic, although she has done so in a somewhat evasive way.

Through social networks, Letitia wright, actress best remembered for being Princess Shuri in Black Panther – 90% denied the report made a few days ago by The Hollywood Reporter magazine about how they had allegedly been sharing misinformation about vaccines on the set of the long-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although he says that the medium lies about his behavior, he does not mention anything about the drugs:

It saddens me to have to address The Hollywood Reporter reports published on October 6. The report talked about my behavior on the set of Black Panther 2, which I assure is not true at all. Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows that I work very hard on my art and my main purpose is always to make something impactful and inspiring. This is and will always remain my main goal.

As we mentioned, none of this makes mention of vaccines. The situation on this issue began a few months ago when Wright shared a sermon by a pastor who questioned the effectiveness of the drugs. On that occasion, he had to go out to give explanations and he moved away from social networks. The magazine claimed, a few weeks ago, that her sources reported that she continued to share false information. This in a report on how skepticism is costing the industry millions in delays from disease outbreaks.

The irony here is that Wright plays one of the smartest characters in the universe of MarvelBut in real life you seem not that close to putting your trust in the scientists and scientific developments that have delivered vaccines in record time. The study has not commented on the matter and, until now, it is not known that there have been outbreaks in the production in which she is working.

What has surely put more pressure on the actress to respond to the report is that Black panther 2 You will need a new protagonist to take on the mantle of the main character after the death of Chadwick Boseman. In the comics, Shuri gets to wear it, so the least convenient thing for her at the moment is to cause unnecessary controversy by following the unfounded beliefs of a religious figure instead of taking the health crisis seriously and being responsible for what she says. and makes to leave it behind.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will be released in July 2022. The film is one of the most anticipated of that year and will be followed by a series about the fictional African nation in Disney Plus. Not many more details have been revealed about this show, but we will probably receive official announcements this November 12 when the celebration of the show takes place. Disney + Day.

