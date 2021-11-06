The sequel to Black Panther – 90% is surrounded by mystery, but one of the biggest mysteries is who will take the place of the protagonist, after the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Rumors suggest that Shuri (Letitia Wright) will be the new Black Panther, but it is not confirmed . What was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter is that the filming of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was temporarily suspended due to an accident of the actress on the set.

Do not stop reading: Rumor: The appearance of Tenoch Huerta as Namor is inspired by the Mayan culture

The media announced this Friday that due to a “severe injury” that occurred in August, in a location in Boston, scenes had been filming that did not require the participation of Wright, but after completing everything they could film in Atlanta with the absent actress, were forced to suspend production, and will resume until early 2022.

Letitia wright it has given much to talk about and not for good reason, because at some point it made publications that supported the anti-vaccines. Recent rumors said that spreading false information about Covid-19 had also gotten her in trouble on set, though she later denied it. We know that Disney has a limit in its tolerance towards such attitudes, and the clearest proof is Gina Carano, who acted in the series The Mandalorian – 90% and used their social networks to share false information about the coronavirus and vaccines, but was fired after making a post comparing themselves to the Jews persecuted in World War II.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be released in 2022, preceded by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. It was originally scheduled for July 8, but now it will arrive on November 11. According to actress Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda, commented in a previous interview the following (via Comic Book):

Had a little fall, but it’s not that bad. You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she’s just a little thing, little, little. But she is fine and ready to go.

Continue reading: Letitia Wright denies spreading lies about vaccines on set of Black Panther 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will also have back Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. The film will introduce Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart and Tenoch Huerta as Namor. Black Panther was one of the most successful installments of Marvel Studios, its sequel is expected to repeat the success at the box office.

In addition to participating in Black Panther, Shuri has had a relevant role in other films such as Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, where he tried to save Vision while The Avengers faced Thanos’ army; in Avengers: Endgame – 95% she was part of the controversial Girl Power scene, where several superheroines met for the first time. In the Disney Plus animated series What If …? – 84% also played a major role in an episode.

At the moment there are not many details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but an alleged synopsis leaked by Production Weekly would confirm that the kingdom of Atlantis will be at war with Wakanda:

You may also be interested in: Avengers: Endgame | Producer admits female scene felt forced

Both Wakanda and Atlantis are occult civilizations with advanced technology and greater militaristic abilities who decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety and, in a way, out of fear. Wakanda feared their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that the surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And their fears are further increased when these two once-hidden nations clash. Wakanda and Atlantis have a surprisingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only country in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor’s human father was sent to search for this rare material in Antarctica …