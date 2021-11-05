The sequel to Black Panther – 90% is surrounded by mystery, but one of the biggest mysteries is who will take the place of the protagonist, after the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Rumors suggest that Shuri (Letitia Wright) will be the new Black Panther, but it is not confirmed . What was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter is that the filming of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was temporarily suspended due to an accident of the actress on the set.

The media announced this Friday that due to a “severe injury” that occurred in August, in a location in Boston, scenes had been filming that did not require the participation of Wright, but after completing everything they could film in Atlanta with the absent actress, were forced to suspend production, and will resume until early 2022.

Letitia wright it has given much to talk about and not for good reason, because at some point it made publications that supported the anti-vaccines. Recent rumors said that spreading false information about Covid-19 had also gotten her in trouble on set, though she later denied it. We know that Disney has a limit in its tolerance towards these types of attitudes, and the clearest proof is Gina Carano, who acted in the series The Mandalorian and used her social networks to share false information about Covid-19 and vaccines, but was fired after making a post where she compared herself to the Jews persecuted in World War II.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It is the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be released in 2022, preceded by doctor strange in the multiverse of madness and Thor: love and Thunder. It was originally scheduled for July 8, but now it will arrive on November 11. According to actress Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda, commented in a previous interview the following (via Comic Book):

Had a little fall, but it’s not that bad. You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she’s just a little thing, little, little. But she is fine and ready to go.

