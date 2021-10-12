The Spanish Sergio García and Jon Rahm have won their third match together in the Ryder cup, the biennial competition between the United States and Europe, which takes place this week on the Whistling Straits course, on the shores of Lake Michigan.

The three points garnered by Garcia and Rahm in their two Foursomes games (alternate shots) on Friday and Saturday morning, and the Four Ball game (best ball) on Saturday afternoon against Americans Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth , which has finished with two holes of advantages and one to be played (2 and 1), make up most of the meager 5-point balance of the European team, compared to 11 points for the United States team.

“It has been a very beautiful day. I think we both had a great time. I have had a wonderful time with Jon and I have really enjoyed it. Pushing each other and trying to do our best to give that spark to the team and see if little by little we were going back, “he told .. Sergio Garcia.

“It has been an incredible day, especially watching him play and the things he has done. There’s one thing I’m a little sad about I’d like to be 28 or 30 so I can play ten more Ryder Cups with him. I don’t know how many I have left, I hope I have a few, and we can play some more time, ”the 41-year-old golfer, winner of the 2017 Augusta Masters, told ..

“We had been thinking about it for a long time and finally we have put it to the test and the truth is that it has been very nice”Said Garcia excitedly, accumulating 28.5 points in his ten appearances and holding the record for the most games won (25) in the history of the Ryder Cup.

“We have had a great day. We have won the three games that we have played together and doing great things. How much fun it is to be able to share this path with another player, we can’t do it very often. Doing it with someone like him is simply adding to the story he is creating“Jon Rahm told ., showing his admiration for his partner.

“It has been an honor to be able to share it with him and to have finished as I have finished. They have not been the best two days for the team. Let’s see if the energy that he and I have is contagious in the locker room and in the hotel and tomorrow we will all go out with that strength, “the world number one told . about the last day of Sunday, in which Europe needs a huge comeback to keep the Ryder Cup.

“Obviously, Jon is number one in the world and he has turned out this week. He has had a great year and has won a great one. I really wanted to play with Sergio and there is no doubt that they fit in really well. When it comes to the Ryder Cup, it is impressive how Sergio plays, ”the captain of the European team, the Irishman, told .. Padraig Harrington.

On Saturday afternoon, the Irish Shane lowry and English Tyrrell hatton They have scored another point for the Europeans against Tony Finau and Harris English (1 up in 18). The other two games have ended with the victory of the Americans Bryson Dechambeau and Scottie Scheffler against the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and the Norwegian Viktor Hovland (3 and 1), and Dustin Johnson and Colin Morikawa against the Englishman Ian Poulter and the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.

On the last day of Sunday, The United States only needs 3.5 points to reach 14.5 and win the Ryder Cup from Europe, who needs to get 9 points in the twelve individual matches in which they will meet: Scchauffele and McIlroy, Cantlay and Lowry, Scheffler and Rahm, DeChambeau and Garcia, Morikawa and Hovland, Johnson and Casey, Koepka and Wiesberger, Finau and Poulter, Thomas and Hatton, English and Westwood, Spieth and Fleetwood, and Berger and Fitzpatrick.