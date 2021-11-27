Ravenscourt and Voxler are pleased to announce that Let’s Sing 2022 Includes Spanish Songs, the first karaoke game is now available on the new generation of platforms.

This latest installment of the successful and acclaimed karaoke series is now available on PlayStation®4 and 5, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch ™. It can also be played on Xbox Series X / S platforms.

You can see the launch trailer at the following link.

Let’s Sing 2022 Includes Spanish Songs offers a list of songs with 35 current hits, as well as classics of all time that will make the heart of any music lover flutter.

With a solo game mode for aspiring superstars, as well as seven other game modes for up to eight players, Let’s Sing 2022 Includes Spanish Songs guarantees hours of pure karaoke fun.

If you don’t have a microphone handy, just use your phone; The official Let’s Sing Microphone app lets you get the party started whenever you feel like it!

List of songs

Looking for the perfect mix of local songs with international hits? Don’t worry we have you covered: Let’s Sing 2022 Includes Spanish Songs brings you the best of both worlds.

Billie Eilish everything i wanted Calvin Harris feat. Rag’n’Bone Man Giant David Guetta & Sia Let’s Love Ava Max Kings & Queens Ofenbach & Quarterhead feat. Norma Jean Martine Head Shoulders Knees & Toes Lady Gaga Stupid Love Amy Winehouse Back to Black Rag’n’Bone Man Human Wham! Last Christmas Topic & A7S Breaking Me Backstreet Boys Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) Jax Jones ft. RAYE You Don’t Know Me Master KG feat. Nomcebo Jerusalema Nathan Evans (220 KID x Billen Ted Remix) Wellerman (Sea Shanty) Madcon feat. Ray Dalton Don’t Worry The Offspring Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) Zoe Wees Control David Bowie Ashes to Ashes Imagine Dragons Bad Liar Joel Corry x MNEK Head & Heart

In addition, there are 15 songs in Spanish available as a free download:

Rauw Alejandro Todo De Ti Antonio José I’ll Wrong Nicky Jam x Anuel AA Whine Up Karol G Bichota The Lion King I’m Going To Be The Lion King Rauw Alejandro X Camilo Tattoo Remix Sebastián Yatra, Reik One Year Camilo Vida De Rico Sebastián Yatra, Guaynaa Ideal Girl Farruko La Toxic Rauw Alejandro & J Balvin De Cora <3 Funzo & Baby Loud Young People Not So Crazy Mulan I'm Going To Make A Whole Man Of You Wisin X Myke Towers My Girl Aitana Nothing Goes Bad

Listen to the playlist in Spanish on Spotify.

Give it your all and become the superstar you are destined to be with a playlist that includes current hits as well as classics to reminisce about memories of the past. Karol G with “Bichota”, Aitana with “Nada Sale Mal”, Antonio José with “Me Equivocaré”, Camilo with “Vida De Rico” and Farruko with “La Tóxica” are part of the list of 35 songs that mix Spanish hits with groundbreaking songs from current and classic international charts. Also included are hits like Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” and Backstreet Boys “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”.

Let’s Sing 22 Includes Spanish Songs already available on PlayStation®4, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch ™, and also on PlayStation®5, being the first karaoke game available on the new generation of consoles. It will also be playable on Xbox Series X / S platforms.