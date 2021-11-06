[*]

Javier Pereira’s Levante missed a point (2-1) on the horn in his visit to Mendizorroza and sinks in the table with only six points out of 39 possible. With the defeat, the Valencian team adds a total of 21 consecutive games without winning in LaLiga, the fourth worst baggage in the entire history of the competition: only Sporting (24) in 1997 and 1998, Elche (22) in 1989 and 2013 and Real Burgos (22) in 1992 and 1993 are above.

The granotas, who were ahead in the electronic for more than an hour of play, they let slip a vital victory just before the third stoppage for national teams: two goals from Joselu, the second on the horn, sentenced a team that does not finish carbureting. The dismissal of Paco López and the arrival of Javier Pereira has not changed the set: the team continues to show many defensive weaknesses and still without winning with six draws and seven defeats so far this 2021/22 season.

ALA 2-1 LEV (FT) – Most consecutive games WITHOUT WINNING in ALL of La Liga history: [24] Sporting (1997-1998)

[22] Elche (1989-2013)

[22] Real Burgos (1992-1993)

[21*] LEVANTE (2021)

[21] Osasuna (2016-2017) [*] streak still in effect – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) November 6, 2021

The Barça team is the worst team of the big five in 2021 together with Brest: the two teams have added five victories so far this year and are at the bottom of the ranking behind Getafe, which achieved the first victory against RCD Espanyol and is placed with six. Those of Javier Pereira are at the bottom of the table with six points and are five from salvation, currently marked by Robert Moreno’s Granada.

No improvement forecasts

Levante has added one point out of the last 12 possible and continues in the hot zone of the table: with the same points as Getafe (6), although with one more game, both clubs are the worst in this 2021/22 edition of LaLiga. The descent is completed by Fran Escribá’s Elche, who adds a total of 10 points out of 36 possible in this first section of the season.

Javier Pereira’s team adds 12 goals in favor and a total of 25 against and the defensive fragility of the team is one of the main causes of the current situation of the team. He has conceded a total of 12 in the last four games: five against Sevilla, two against Atlético, three against Granada and two against Alavés.