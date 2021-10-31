10/31/2021 at 21:00 CET

.

Levante and Granada meet at the Ciutat de València this Monday, the All Saints holiday, in a crucial match, especially for the local team, which still does not win in LaLiga after eleven rounds and in case of losing to the picture of Robert Moreno it would sink in the places of descent.

Levante, however, has strengthened its morale thanks to the point achieved last Thursday against Atlético de Madrid. A tie that also served to improve the relationship between the team and the fans, which ended up applauding the players for the effort made against the current League champion.

The central Rober Pier is dismissed due to suspension after being sent off last Thursday and, in addition, the players Sergio Postigo, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo melero, Roger Marti and Shkodran mustafi are injured, although the coach Javi pereira will give the call after the last training of the team this afternoon.

The big news on the list could be the presence of José Campaña, who has been exercising for several days at the same pace as his teammates after overcoming the muscle injury he suffered on September 11 against Rayo Vallecano.

The sides Miramon and Clerc, after resting against Atlético, they could return to the starting eleven and the numerous losses in the axis of the rear will cause, in principle, that Pereira retrieve line four with Vezo and Duarte as central.

Malsa, Bardhi and Pepelu, after a great game against . team, they could repeat in the starting team if they recover physically well, while Of fruits and Soldier They would give fresh air to the attack in a special match for the Valencian forward against his former team.

Granada visit Levante with the aim of achieving their first win of the season as a visitor and extending the positive streak of three days without losing that accumulates.

The team led by Robert Moreno It is seventeenth with 8 points, only two more than the Levantine team, and comes to the clash after having beaten Sevilla (1-0) and tied consecutively in Pamplona against Osasuna (1-1) and last Thursday at home against Getafe (1-1).

The rojiblancos face the match with the premise of not losing to keep a direct opponent below for permanence and the intention to win to be able to move away from the relegation places.

Granada has improved its performance in the last days after a bad start to the championship, although this growth is not yet reflected in the expected number of victories or points.

Moreno continues without being able to count on four important players who have been injured for several days: the Portuguese central defender Sundays Duarte and the media Isma ruiz, the French Maxime gonalons and the Cameroonian Yan Eteki.

The coach will introduce some changes to refresh the eleven after having played against Getafe on Thursday, so players such as Carlos Neva or Alberto Soro and it could also be done with a hole in the right-handed side the Colombian Santiago Arias.

The chosen game scheme, since it has alternated several in recent matches, will determine the players who act from the middle of the field up, with fixed places for key men such as the midfielder Luis Milla or the Colombian striker Luis Suarez.