12/06/2021 at 11:08 CET

.

Levante have chained their last twenty-four games in the League without knowing victory, and equals the bad streak of Sporting de Gijón between 1997 and 1998, and if they do not beat Espanyol next Saturday in Barcelona they will break a historical record in the First Division.

After drawing against Osasuna (0-0) last Sunday, Levante stretches their streak without winning in the League, as their last triumph dates back to April 10, when they beat Eibar in Ipurua.

Since then, the Valencian team has reaped eleven draws and thirteen defeats and is now the last classified in the First Division with eight points and six from the permanence zone.

This lousy sequence first caused the exit of Paco Lopez in October and the arrival of Javier Pereira, who after adding three points in seven games was fired a week ago and his replacement, on an interim basis, was the subsidiary’s coach, the Italian Alessio Lisci.

In addition to not winning, Levante have chained their last three games at the Ciutat de València without scoring, after losing to Granada 0-3 and drawing without goals against Athletic Club and Osasuna.

Between August and October 2014, Levante was still one more day without scoring, linking four games in a row without goals in favor. That bad streak cost him the job Jose Luis Mendilibar, which was replaced by Lucas Alcaraz placeholder image.