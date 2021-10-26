10/26/2021

On at 21:04 CEST

.

Levante UD defeated host Kauno Zalgiris 4-1 on Tuesday in the Lithuanian town of Kaunas in his victorious debut in the Main Round of the Champions League in a match that he dominated from start to finish with great solidity, without noticing the pressure and that he resolved in the first half with his first three goals.

LEV

ZAL

LIFT UD, 4

(3 + 1): Fede (p.), Araça, Maxi Rescia (1), Mario Rivillos (1), Rubi Lemos (1) -starting five-, Hamza, Rafa Usín, Marc Tolrà, Pachu, Roger Serrano (1 ) and Juanjo.

KAUNO ZALGIRIS, 1

(0 + 1): Lima Targino (p.), Albert Voskunovic, Alves Cardoso, Justinas Zagurskas, Pires dos Santos (1) -starting five-, Ernestas Macenis (ps), Maksim Avetisian, Lukas Sendzikas, Deividas Reimaris, De Oliveira Naive.

REFEREES

Tomasz Frak (Poland) and Yaroslav Vovchok (Ukraine). They showed a yellow card to Maxi Rescia (18:39), from Levante UD; and De Oliveira Candido (6:33) and Justinas Zagurskas (21:35), from Kauno Zalgiris.

GOALS

1-0, Rubi Lemos (1:05); 2-0, Maxi Rescia (6:20); 3-0, Mario Rivillos (15:13); 4-0, Roger Serrano (25:43); 4-1, Pires Dos Santos (38:32).

INCIDENTS

Second and last match of the first day of Group 3 of the Main Round of the Champions League played at the Zalgirio Arena (Kaunas, Lithuania).

Therefore, The team led by Diego Ríos will play the first place in Group 3 this Wednesday at 3.30 p.m. (Barça TV and LaLigaSportsTV) against a FC Barcelona that has prevailed with authority 5-1 over Belarusian Viten Orsha. Of course, the two Spanish teams will also have to play the third day on Friday.

Only 65 seconds had elapsed when Rubi Lemos established the 1-0 by taking advantage of a rejection of the Lithuanian goal from Araça’s shot and putting the current Spanish runner-up ahead.

The Valencian team did not lower the piston at any time, barely granted arrivals to their rival and Mario Rivillos defined with a great left foot to the squad a good individual play It was 2-0 on the way through 7 ‘, although UEFA gave the goal to his teammate Maxi Rescia as the Argentinean lightly combed the ball with his head.

Mario Rivillos scored a goal and missed a penalty

| TWITTER

What’s more, Levante played the last eight minutes of the first half with their rival diminished by the five fouls accumulated. However, it was precisely in that stretch of the meeting that Vitinho and De Oliveira were closer to scoring for Zalgiris, but Rivillos answered with his punch and put the duel on track with the third goal five minutes before the break.

Led by former Azulgrana Rivillos on a stellar basis and by Hamza, the runner-up in the Spanish league started the second half with the same intensity. He found his prize with Rubi Lemos’ 4-0, with an acrobatic shot from a corner kick that ended in the back of the goal. Zalgiris, with ten minutes ahead, placed the goalkeeper-player to try to make up the result.

A notable Roger Serrano scored the fourth goal

| TWITTER

He did it with a goal from Vitinho with a minute and a half remaining, but the Levant was able to save strength for the duel of this Wednesday against Barça in which, as mentioned above, the leadership of the group will be played, while the third and last clash of the Valencian team in this first phase will be on Friday against the Belarusian Viten Orsha.