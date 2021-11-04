11/04/2021 at 12:05 CET

Levante, which is the only First team that has not yet won this season and is second to last with six points, presents the worst defensive and offensive records in the category, according to the specialized media ‘Whoscored’ and the official statistics of the League.

This website specialized in European football statistics places Levante at the bottom of the Primera classification after analyzing many variables of their game, both defensively and offensively after the first twelve days.

Levante is the worst in the First Division with twenty-three goals conceded, but it is also one of the six teams that concedes the most shots per game and has the least possession and is the fourth that fouls the most in the League, with 180 infringements so far. seasonal.

Neither are his data good on the offensive side. Levante is the second worst team in the league in shots per game, with fewer than nine shots per game, and is only capable of shooting at goal three times in each game.

Despite the fact that, with eleven goals, he has more goals in favor than some of his rivals for permanence, such as Getafe, Alavés or Elche, the reduced number of fouls he causes in his attacks makes ‘Whoscored’ give him the worst average of the entire First Division.

Beyond the bad records obtained during the matches, Levante has had twenty consecutive games in the League without knowing victory and is close to the historical record of Sporting de Gijón, which chained twenty-four in a row without winning between 1997 and 1998.