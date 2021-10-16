10/16/2021

On at 20:55 CEST

Francesc Ripoll

It was impossible for that ‘new coach, sure victory’ to be fulfilled in the Ciutat de València, Well, the two teams debuted technical: Pereira and QSF. And in addition, the combat was null. Levante and Getafe drew 0-0 in a soporific match that will not go down in history. Almost no clear attempts were seen and the game was condemned to the ‘glasses result’, a fact that leaves ‘granotas’ and ‘azulones’ in the relegation zone.

LEV

GET

I raised

Aitor; Miramón, Vezo, Mustafi, Clerc; Radoja, Pablo Martínez, Melero (Cantero, 58 ‘); De Frutos (Franquesa, 77 ‘), Morales and Soldado (Gómez, 93’).

Getafe

David Soria; Cuenca, Timor (Poveda, 77 ‘), Djené; Damián (Iglesias, 84 ‘), Olivera Arambarri, Maksimovic, Florentino; Aleñà (Nyom, 84 ‘); Sandro (Enes Ünal, 65 ‘).

Referee

Melero López (Andalusian). TA: Miramón (39 ‘), Morales (58’), Clerc (64 ‘) / Timor (29’), Olivera (49 ‘), Arambarri (68’).

Incidents

Match played in the Ciutat de València.

Respect reigned on the pitch in the first moments of the game. Both teams, fearful of error, they played not to fail and little things happened. Getafe was relatively superior, with a well-planted defense and a more participatory Aleñà starting from the wing had a greater sense of control, but it was not generated offensively. A pair of timid approaches, one per side, was the highlight of a weak first half.

The script was the same after the break. It seemed that both technicians served the draw and the occasions were conspicuous by their absence. However, little by little Levante began to lock up Getafe, and De Frutos had the clearest of the crash with a point-blank shot that Soria deflected. Morales, more liberated, tried with more heart than head, but the goal was never close. Aitor, a mere spectator, only intervened to deflect a shot from Enes Ünal in the aftermath of the crash. Tie and one point for each coach on the day of its premiere.